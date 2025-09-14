The other side of the Pattaya coin

PATTAYA, 15 September 2025: Leaving Bangkok behind, the road south to Pattaya is a journey familiar to many. But as you drive past the city centre and continue a little further down the coastline to Na Jomtien, a different environment emerges.

Here, the beaches are broader, the pace gentler, and the new Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa rises with confident elegance. It is Pattaya, but not as you know it.

The Sugar Palm design takes your eyes soaring skyward.

This striking resort, set along a golden stretch of sand, feels like a statement of intent. Marriott International and Asset World Corp (AWC) have come together to create something new: a resort that blends contemporary design, family-friendly leisure, and five-star style with an eco-conscious heart.

The most striking element of the resort is its architectural concept inspired by the sugar palm trees of the region. Step into the soaring lobby and you are surrounded by columns that twist upwards like towering palms, their canopies flaring into organic patterns that mimic fronds reaching for sunlight. It is a space that feels both dramatic and welcoming, a modern homage to nature that sets the tone for the rest of the resort.

Na Jomtien Beach.

Ownership and vision

The Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa is a flagship for AWC, one of Thailand’s most forward-looking real estate groups, and the first premium-branded Marriott resort in Pattaya. AWC has made sustainability a cornerstone of its projects, and this property follows suit, designed to meet LEED certification standards and reflecting a commitment to redefine Pattaya’s image.

The resort’s eco-inspired entrance is masterful.

For decades, Pattaya’s reputation was tied to nightlife and neon. This resort points in a different direction. Its focus is family, food, wellness, and experiences that reflect Thailand’s coastal beauty rather than overshadow it.

Rooms and suites

With 289 rooms and suites, the property offers a wide range of accommodation. Deluxe rooms, starting at 33 square metres, are light-filled, with clean lines, private balconies, and well-planned layouts that balance work and relaxation. Bathrooms are contemporary, fitted with rain showers and sleek finishes, while plush bedding and soft linens ensure a restful night’s sleep.

For those seeking more space, suites stretch to nearly 90 square metres. These provide living areas, expansive terraces, and sea views that stretch across the Gulf of Thailand. Families will find the interconnecting room options practical, while couples can opt for higher-floor suites where sunsets are best enjoyed with a glass of wine.

Every detail feels thought-through, with a design ethos that is modern but softened by local touches, drawing inspiration from the sugar palm trees and coastal setting that surround the resort.

Meet the team: l-r Ekapoj (Dio) Yamlamai, Director of Operations, GM Michael Hogan and Rungkamol (Game) Kamolnithi, Cluster Director of Marcom & PR.

Culinary excellence

If there is one element that defines the Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa, it is food. Under the thoughtful guidance of General Manager Michael Hogan, a kind, softly spoken Australian with decades of experience in Asia, the resort has placed its culinary programme at the very heart of the guest experience. Hogan worked closely with the ownership and design teams to create not just a set of restaurants, but a food and beverage vision that sets a new benchmark for Pattaya.

The results are remarkable. Goji Kitchen & Bar, the resort’s all-day dining hub, is nothing short of extraordinary. Across more than forty years in travel and tourism, I have visited countless hotel buffets, yet the breakfast and dinner spreads here are amongst the best I have seen anywhere in Thailand. Every counter is alive with freshness and variety, offering a dazzling choice of Thai, Asian, and international dishes. The sense of abundance is matched by quality, and the execution is world-class.

The resort’s Italian credentials shine through two distinct venues. La Familiare – meaning “family” or “homely” in Italian – is a lively trattoria-style restaurant offering handmade pastas, freshly baked pizzas from the impressive pizza oven, and regional comfort dishes. It is the kind of place where families gather, laughter flows, and the atmosphere hums with energy. But for those seeking refinement, Executive Chef Marcello Piacentini raises the bar even further.

Executive Chef Marcello Piacentini and Pastry Chef Suparat ‘Ying’ Saenchai with the author.

Having honed his skills at the Ritz-Carlton in the Cayman Islands and Café del Mar in Malta, Marcello combines discipline with flair. His Italian fine dining restaurant is already becoming a destination in its own right. On my final evening before returning to Bangkok, I enjoyed one of the best Italian meals – a dinner that blended freshness, technique, and artistry in equal measure. It was the kind of experience that leaves you talking about individual dishes long after the plates have been cleared. And the service is a dream!

The sweet finish is equally impressive. The pastry kitchen for the resort is headed by Chef Ying and her talented team of eight, elevating the Goji buffet, the hotel’s bakery and all outlets. Their creations range from delicate pastries and decadent desserts to freshly baked breads, Thai specialities, and modern twists on classics. It is a showcase of skill, creativity, and presentation, supported by a beverage offering that includes shakes, coffees, and fresh juices. The result is a culinary programme that delivers not just sustenance, but surprise and delight, morning and night.

Leisure and wellness

With its variety of pools and leisure spaces, the resort is designed to keep both adults and children happily occupied. An infinity pool looks directly out to sea, a serene spot for couples or solo travellers. The family pool is lively, while the children’s splash zone and water slides add colour and excitement.

Families are truly at the heart of the design.

The children’s shaded pool and splash zone are alive with laughter each afternoon, while the children play, parents relax on shaded loungers or sip cocktails nearby. The kids’ club, bright and well-equipped, gives younger guests a world of their own, while La Familiare provides trattoria-style dining that makes everyone feel at home. For multi-generational travellers, the blend of fun, safety, and sophistication is ideal. Grandparents can enjoy the calm of the gardens or spa while children discover new adventures, and parents find the rare luxury of real downtime.

Wellness seekers are drawn to Quan Spa, where a menu of treatments seamlessly blends traditional Thai therapies with contemporary techniques. From herbal compress massages to soothing facials, the spa is a cocoon of calm. The 24-hour fitness centre caters to those who prefer treadmills to sun loungers, while couples will find quieter corners of the gardens ideal for peaceful moments together.

For events, weddings, or corporate gatherings, the resort will offer a variety of flexible meeting spaces. Each is equipped with the latest technology and tailored to everything from intimate ceremonies to larger conferences.

Sustainability and design

This “Sugar Palm Paradise” theme continues throughout the property, linking the interiors with the tropical gardens outside. The effect is to create a sense of flow: from lobby to lounge, from pool to pathways, every angle feels anchored in natural forms. It is a design that is more than decorative; it is a form of storytelling through architecture.

AWC’s commitment to sustainability is woven into this aesthetic. The resort is designed to meet LEED standards, incorporating energy-efficient systems, water-saving features, and eco-friendly materials. Landscaping has been carefully selected to blend seamlessly with the coastal environment, while the interiors showcase Thai craftsmanship interpreted in a modern idiom.

The result is an atmosphere that strikes a balance between scale and intimacy. Families can enjoy the vibrancy of water play and dining hubs, while couples find quiet corners in the gardens or spa. The towering sugar palm columns are not just a design flourish but a symbol: a reminder that Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa is rooted in the landscape it inhabits and seeks to honour.

A new chapter for Pattaya

The Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa is more than just another luxury hotel. It is part of a shift that is changing the city’s reputation, widening its appeal, and redefining what a Pattaya stay can be. With its balance of family fun, culinary excellence, sustainability, and five-star polish, it sets a new benchmark for Na Jomtien.

For Bangkok residents seeking a weekend escape or international travellers looking for a beach resort that offers more than nightlife, this property is a compelling choice. Pattaya is evolving, and this resort shows how bright that future can be.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a Bangkok-based travel writer and former hotelier. A regular contributor to international travel and tourism publications, he brings more than 40 years of hospitality experience to his writing.