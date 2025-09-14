Hong Kong Cyclothon celebrates pedal power

HONG KONG, 15 September 2025: Hong Kong’s most significant annual cycling event, the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), is set to return on 30 November.

This year’s edition offers fresh activities and experiences for sports lovers to immerse in the city’s vibrant energy, focusing on professional races on new routes along city streets that will provide an iconic road-cycling experience against Hong Kong’s skyline, as well as a cycling-themed carnival with sports and entertainment experiences.

Photo credit: HKTB

Registration for the Hong Kong Cyclothon opened on 13 September.

HKTB Chairman Peter Lam commented: “The Hong Kong Cyclothon is a true highlight of our sporting calendar, offering locals and visitors an exceptional competitive cycling experience and showcasing the city’s ability to blend sport with tourism.”

50km and 32km rides open to 6,000 cyclists

This year’s event continues to place a strong emphasis on mass participation by hosting the most popular 50km ride, allowing cyclists to ride through four tunnels and over three bridges. There is also the 32km ride, which covers ‘two tunnels and two bridges’.

The City Cycling Challenge around the Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong) – Sun Hung Kai Properties Men’s and Women’s Open will feature new, more demanding routes to elevate the excitement of the competition. Looking ahead, the HKTB aims to expand the Hong Kong Cyclothon across the Greater Bay Area and work in partnership with neighbouring destinations to build a world-class tourism brand for the region.

HKTB to Host Cyclothon Carnival at West Kowloon

The sporting extravaganza extends to the West Kowloon Cultural District’s Art Park, where the HKTB will present an action-packed Cyclothon Carnival. From morning to dusk, the carnival will offer a dynamic mix of music and sports performances. Visitors can enjoy a variety of food booths, sports gear markets, interactive emerging sports experiences, face painting stalls, balloon art workshops, and other fun-filled activities.

Details of “SHKP Hong Kong Cyclothon 2025”: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/cyclothon.htm.l