Peak season sailings on Star Voyager

SINGAPORE, 19 September 2025: StarCruises confirms the return of Star Voyager to Southeast Asia for the winter season with sailings from 20 November 2025 to 5 February 2026.

Timed for the year-end festive season and the Singapore and Malaysia school holidays, the deployment offers families, couples and friends a variety of short getaway options.

Photo credit: StarCruises. Star Voyager’s sailings in Southeast Asia.

Singapore Departures

• 20 November – 14 December 2025

Three-night weekend getaways to Penang, departing Thursdays

Four-night sailings to Phuket & Penang, departing Sundays.

• 18 December 2025 – 5 February 2026

Cruise itineraries will expand to feature:

Four-night itineraries to Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) & Phuket, departing Sundays.

Three-night weekend cruises to Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) & Pulau Bintan, departing Thursdays.

Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) Departures

• 19 December 2025 – 2 February 2026

During this period, guests can embark at Port Klang for the following itineraries:

Three-night cruises to Pulau Bintan & Singapore, departing Fridays

Four-night cruises to Phuket & Singapore, departing Mondays.

“This deployment gives cruise passengers from Singapore and Malaysia more choices with three and four-night getaways from both Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), sailing between the two cities and calling at the ever-popular destinations of Phuket, Penang and Pulau Bintan,” said StarDream Cruises President Michael Goh.

Guests can embark at the Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC) connected to VivoCity Mall and the HarbourFront MRT station, or from Kuala Lumpur via the Port Klang Cruise Terminal (PKCT).

The itineraries showcase Southeast Asia’s favourite holiday destinations from Singapore’s vibrant metropolis, where futuristic architecture meets bustling hawker centres and lively arts precincts, to Penang’s UNESCO-listed George Town with its world-renowned street food and Phuket Island’s beaches and surrounding national marine parks.

Guests can also unwind at Malaysia’s Pulau Bintan’s palm-fringed lagoon resorts, enjoy mangrove eco-tours, golf and water sports, or discover Kuala Lumpur’s blend of soaring skyscrapers, colonial heritage, and colourful street markets.

Special One-Way Repositioning Cruises

Star Voyager will offer two limited-edition repositioning voyages to bookend the season:

• Four-night Hong Kong – Nha Trang – Singapore Cruise:

Departing 16 November 2025 from Hong Kong, the ship will call at Nha Trang, Vietnam, before arriving in Singapore on 20 November 2025 to begin her homeport deployment.

• five-night Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City – Nha Trang – Hong Kong Cruise:

Departing 8 February 2026 from Singapore, this voyage completes Star Voyager’s Southeast Asia deployment, calling at Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang before returning to Hong Kong’s Ocean Terminal on 13 February 2026, timed for guests to celebrate the Lunar New Year at sea.