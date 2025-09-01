KUCHING, 2 September 2025: The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), in collaboration with Royal Brunei Airlines, successfully concluded its Taiwan B2B Session 2025, a dual-city business networking initiative aimed at enhancing trade relations with the Taiwanese travel industry, last week.

Hosted on 26 August in Taipei and 28 August in Hualien, the event marked a significant step forward in Sarawak’s efforts to expand its market footprint in North Asia.

Sarawak delegates with Royal Brunei Airlines and participants during the B2B Session at Courtyard Taipei Downtown by Marriott, Taipei.

The seminar in Taipei, held at the Courtyard Taipei Downtown by Marriott, welcomed travel professionals from the capital and northern Taiwan, while the Hualien session at Fullon Hotel attracted agents from eastern Taiwan. Each session featured a structured programme comprising destination presentations, business matching activities, and strategic networking opportunities designed to foster new partnerships and deepen existing ones.

A key highlight of the Hualien session was a special influencer storytelling segment, which leveraged the voices of travel content creators to amplify Sarawak’s brand story across digital platforms. This segment aimed to boost consumer confidence and destination appeal by presenting Sarawak through the lens of authentic, first-hand travel experiences.

The Taiwan B2B Session 2025 achieved several strategic objectives, including facilitating direct B2B engagement between Sarawak tourism operators and Taiwan’s outbound agents, expanding trade relationships across both mature and emerging markets, and reinforcing Sarawak’s unique selling points under the CANFF pillars, which are Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals.

Sarawak delegates with Royal Brunei Airlines and participants during the B2B Session at Fullon Hotel, Hualien.

The collaboration with Royal Brunei Airlines further emphasised Sarawak’s growing connectivity via Brunei, positioning Kuching as a convenient and attractive destination accessible through Bandar Seri Begawan. RBA’s partnership supported the promotion of multi-destination travel packages, offering added value for Taiwanese agents and travellers seeking enriched Southeast Asian itineraries.

“Our presence here in Taiwan is not just a campaign — it’s a long-term commitment built on trust, consistency, and shared opportunity. Taiwan is a key market for us, and through this seminar and our collaboration with Royal Brunei Airlines, we are fostering meaningful connections that open new doors for multi-destination travel. Sarawak is ready to welcome travellers with our culture, nature, and warm hospitality,” said Sarawak Tourism Board Marketing Director (North Asia and New Markets) Dylan Redas Noel.

Sarawak Tourism Board capped off its Taiwan engagement with a courtesy visit to the Hualien County Government on 29 August 2025, reciprocating their visit to Sarawak on 13 September 2024. The meeting served as a networking platform to further strengthen ties and explore potential avenues for collaboration in tourism promotion between the two destinations.

The Taiwan B2B Session 2025 and the courtesy visit to the Hualien County Government collectively reaffirmed Sarawak’s standing as a vibrant, authentic, and accessible tourism destination. Together, they marked another step toward long-term market development in Taiwan, underscoring STB’s commitment to building lasting relationships in this key North Asian market.

For more information on Sarawak’s tourism and attractions, visit: https://www.sarawaktourism.com/web/home/index/