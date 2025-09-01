Hahnair welcomes new airline partners

SINGAPORE, 2 September 2025: Ticketing specialist Hahnair has integrated 20 new partner airlines into its global network of over 350 airline partners as of the end of July this year.

With its extensive technology infrastructure, Hahnair enables partner carriers to sell tickets through more than 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets.

“We are proud to offer airlines of any size and business model tailor-made solutions for all their distribution needs”, Hahnair Vice President, Airline Business, Adriana Carrelli, explained. “By forming an interline agreement with Hahnair, airlines can unlock secondary markets for indirect ticket sales. Airlines without GDS connections can outsource their entire indirect distribution and make their flights available under the codes H1 or X1 in all major GDSs. And finally, airlines that are looking for a truly global distribution strategy can combine the Hahnair solutions, thereby strategically closing distribution gaps with H1-Air and X1-Air, while building on the potential of primary and secondary markets with HR-169.”



“With eight new interline partners, nine new partners available in all GDSs under the X1 code, one new H1-Air partner, and three dual partners available under both their own code and our X1-Air product, we are proud to enrich our offer with even more ticketing options for our travel agency partners,” Hahnair Vice President Agency Distribution Kimberley Long noted. “This has been an extremely successful year for Hahnair so far, and we are confident that we will continue to grow our portfolio with an attractive line-up of partners throughout the rest of the year.”

Hahnair is 100% owned by the Hahnair Group, an international corporation based in Dreieich, near Frankfurt, Germany. The Group has offices worldwide, including Minneapolis, Montevideo, Casablanca, New Delhi, Manila, and Johannesburg.