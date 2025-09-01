JTB buys Northstar Travel Group

TOKYO, 2 September 2025: JTB Corp announced last Friday that it has reached an agreement to acquire all shares of Northstar Travel Group (publisher of Travel Weekly Asia based in Singapore).

NTG operates a comprehensive B2B media business targeting the travel and tourism industry, delivering integrated information services and marketing solutions through events, digital media, and industry research.

Photo credit: JTB Corp. Northstar Travel Group heads east to new ownership under JTB Corp.

JTB forecasts that the travel and tourism market is poised for sustained long-term growth not only in the US — NTG’s primary target market — but across global markets, including Japan.

JTB says it will leverage NTG’s cutting-edge insights into global industry trends, extensive industry networks, and sophisticated marketing solutions to accelerate the growth of the JTB Group while contributing to the advancement of the tourism industry.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the global tour operator emphasised the acquisition would expand NTG’s established brand presence into new regions and business domains.

JTB’s official press statement noted that it would “enhance digital product offerings, including media solutions and information services through AI and advanced data utilisation, while strengthening customer services and solutions across the entire JTB Group by leveraging NTG’s global network and advanced marketing capabilities”

The acquisition is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities and compliance with other local legal requirements.

JTB said it would operate NTG “as an independent, wholly owned subsidiary and will continue to be the leading independent, trusted voice of the travel and tourism industry.”

JTB Corp, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is headed by President and CEO Eijiro Yamakita. Founded on March 12, 1912, it declared a capital of JPY100 million as of March 2025. Corporate website: https://www.jtbcorp.jp/en/.

Established on 6 August 2001, Northstar Travel Group is headquartered in New Jersey USA, headed by CEO Jason Young.Corporate website: https://www.northstartravelgroup.com/

Northstar Travel Group owns 14 media brands, including Travel Weekly, Business Travel News, and Phocuswright.

(Source: JTB Corp)