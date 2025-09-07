NCLH opens new office in Sydney

SINGAPORE, 8 September 2025; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, the parent company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, celebrates 10 years of expansion in the Asia Pacific.

The anniversary coincides with the official opening of its new Sydney office, harbourside location in the heart of Barangaroo, marking a decade since the company first established its presence in the region.

(Photo credit: Tim Faircloth). (L-R): Steve Odell, SVP International and Consumer Sales, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Ben Angell, Vice President and Managing Director Asia Pacific for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Last week, the three cruise lines honoured the milestone with a tri-brand celebration at their new Sydney office, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Asia Pacific headquarters.

Since establishing its inaugural sales and marketing hub in Sydney in October 2015, the company has grown from approximately 20 employees across Australasia to 200 staff engaged in sales, public relations, marketing, administrative services, and operations.

This regional success has unfolded alongside NCLH’s global expansion, from a fleet of 22 ships in 2015 to 34 vessels in 2025, offering more than 71,000 berths and itineraries to over 700 locales worldwide. Thirteen new vessels will join the fleet by 2036.