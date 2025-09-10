Keel ceremony for RCL’s fourth Icon Class

SINGAPORE, 11 September 2025: Royal Caribbean’s fourth Icon Class ship is officially under construction, following last week’s keel laying ceremony.

The moment took place at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, where the first block of the ship’s keel was placed on top of a layer of freshly minted coins..

It marks the start of the ship’s physical construction that will continue to take shape over the next two years up to its 2027 maiden sailing.

The teams at Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku sealed the deal — and good fortune — by placing a layer of freshly minted coins before the enormous steel block, known as the keel, was lowered into place.

Joining the ranks of Icon, Star and Legend of the Seas, the yet-to-be-named fourth Icon Class ship, when completed, will deliver a combination of experiences that defines the game-changing Icon Class.