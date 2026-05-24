Air India opens SFO Maharaja Lounge

DELHI, 25 May 20226: Air India officially opened its newest signature lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on 23 May, marking another pivot in the ongoing upgrade of the airline’s product and services.

‘The Maharaja Lounge’ is located near Gate A1 in the International Terminal at SFO. Spread over 3,300 sq ft, the lounge features contemporary interiors that blend modern design sensibilities with elements rooted in Indian aesthetics. The lounge offers a seating capacity of 80 guests. It is available to Air India’s first and business class guests, and Platinum and Gold members of the airline’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme.

Photo credit: Air India.

Air India, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, said: “The opening of the Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco builds on the recent launch of our flagship lounge at Delhi, marking the beginning of a new generation of signature lounges for Air India. North America has long been a key pillar of Air India’s network, and our continued investments reflect both this commitment and our ambition to introduce a new standard of travel experiences in the region in the time to come.”

The airline’s newest lounge mirrors the design philosophy of the recently launched flagship Maharaja Lounge in Delhi, positioning this as the second in a series of signature lounges envisioned by Air India.

(Source: Air India)