Walks through Mural Asia

SINGAPORE, 11 September 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda invites travellers to embark on an artistic adventure through Asia’s most vibrant mural art neighbourhoods.

These destinations offer a unique blend of culture, creativity, and community, transforming city streets into open-air galleries.

Exploring street art while travelling offers a dynamic way to experience a city’s culture. An art walk not only provides a feast for the eyes but also a perfect backdrop for memorable photos. Asia is home to numerous mural art neighbourhoods, each telling its own story through vivid colours and imaginative designs. These artistic enclaves are must-visit spots for travellers seeking to capture the essence of a place beyond traditional tourist attractions.

Agoda has identified six neighbourhoods to experience the creativity that colours Asia’s cities:

George Town, Penang, Malaysia

Renowned for its interactive and historical murals, George Town’s street art narrates the stories of the local community and heritage, making it a cultural hotspot.

Ihwa Mural Village, Seoul, South Korea

This area in South Korea’s capital is an open-air gallery, with colourful murals that have revitalised the destination, drawing in art lovers from all over.

Charoen Krung, Bangkok, Thailand

As Bangkok’s creative district, the neighbourhood features murals that beautifully blend traditional Thai elements with modern artistic styles.

Bandra, Mumbai, India

Famous for its vibrant street art, Bandra hosts the Chapel Road murals, which showcase a mix of contemporary and traditional Indian themes.

Bonifacio Global City, Manila, Philippines

Known for its large-scale murals, BGC is a hub for art festivals that bring together local and international artists, creating a dynamic art scene.

Ximending, Taipei, Taiwan

A lively area with a youthful vibe, Ximending’s street art is diverse, reflecting both pop culture and traditional Taiwanese motifs.

Agoda Associate Vice President Jun Dong said: “Art isn’t confined to galleries; it’s alive on the streets, telling stories and expressing the soul of the city. From the vibrant hues of Penang to the eclectic vibes of Taipei, Asia’s street art scene is a testament to the region’s rich cultural tapestry. At Agoda, we believe art should be accessible to everyone, and these neighbourhoods offer a colourful canvas for travellers to enjoy.”

(Source: Agoda)