Qatar declares profit in FY 2025/26

DOHA, 25 May 2026: Qatar Airways Group announced last week a post-tax profit of QAR7 billion (USD1.94 billion) for the financial year 2025/26.

The results demonstrate robust performance in the final month, marked by military hostilities in the Persian Gulf, reaffirming its position as one of the most resilient groups in global aviation.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways

Throughout the financial year 2025/26, the airline carried more than 41.8 million passengers, maintaining extensive global connectivity through Hamad International Airport. The group’s cargo division transported more than 1.43 million tonnes of chargeable weight, advancing its position as the world’s largest air freight carrier with a 12% global market share.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad Al-Khater, said: “It is not often that a single financial year asks an organisation to demonstrate both the best of what it can achieve and the depth of what it can withstand. The 2025/26 financial year did both, and the Qatar Airways Group rose to each in turn.

“These results speak to the strength of this Group across every measure that matters — a strong balance sheet, industry-leading operations, partnerships of real depth, and people who maintained the standards this group is known for, even under the most demanding conditions.

“Behind every result are 57,800 people, working across more than 90 countries. In the final weeks of the financial year, many of them were managing an active crisis with a standard of professionalism that defines this organisation as much as any financial metric, and it deserves to be recognised.

“We are actively rebuilding our global network with the confidence that comes from a balance sheet that has never been stronger, partnerships that proved their depth when we needed them most.”



Key achievements during 2025/26

Record-breaking fleet expansion: Qatar Airways Group signed landmark agreements with Boeing and GE Aerospace to acquire and service up to 210 aircraft and 400 engines, among the most significant fleet commitments in commercial aviation history.

World’s Best Airline: For a Record Ninth Time: Qatar Airways was named World’s Best Airline 2025 by Skytrax, an unprecedented recognition that cements its excellence in global aviation.

Cirium Platinum Award for Operational Excellence: Recognising the airline’s 86% on-time performance and elite operational standards, placing it among the world’s top five most punctual carriers.

World’s Most Connected Widebody Fleet: Qatar Airways operates the world’s first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet, with high-speed in-flight connectivity live across Boeing 777, Airbus A350, and Boeing 787-8 aircraft, bringing seamless, free in-flight internet to passengers on routes worldwide, including long-haul and ultra-long-haul.

Looking ahead, Qatar Airways continues to rebuild its global schedule, reaching more than 160 destinations by summer 2026.

(Source: Qatar Airways)