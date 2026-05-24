Etihad Guest programme partners with PG

ABU DHABI, UAE, 25 May 2026: Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has launched a new frequent flyer partnership with Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus programme, enabling members of both loyalty programmes to redeem rewards when travelling across either airline’s network.

Etihad Guest members can now redeem miles for award travel across Bangkok Airways’ network to popular tourist destinations in Thailand, such as Samui Island.

Photo credit: Etihad Airways.

Regionally, the partnership applies to PG’s flights to Luang Prabang, Laos, and Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus members can redeem their points to explore Etihad’s expanding global network, including new destinations like Palma de Mallorca, Krakow and Salalah via its award-winning hub in Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Guest Miles earned can be redeemed across a wide range of rewards, including flights, cabin upgrades, hotels, holidays and shopping through the Etihad Guest Reward Shop, offering members flexibility and choice at every stage of their journey.



Etihad Guest Managing Director Mark Potter said: “Partnering with Bangkok Airways further enhances the value of the Etihad Guest programme, creating more opportunities for members to redeem their miles on every journey, wherever they choose to fly… Thailand is one of our most valued and in-demand markets. This partnership gives our members access to some of the region’s most desirable destinations while redeeming Etihad Guest Miles along the way.”

The new partnership launches as Etihad continues to expand its presence across Southeast Asia. In 2025, Etihad launched multiple new destinations across the region, including Krabi, Chiang Mai, Phnom Penh, Hanoi and Hong Kong, further strengthening connectivity from Abu Dhabi to key Asian markets and creating more opportunities for Etihad Guest members to redeem miles across an increasingly diverse network.

Etihad operates direct flights from Abu Dhabi to four popular leisure destinations across Thailand: Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai.

Bangkok remains one of Etihad’s most popular destinations, with six daily flights. From October, Etihad will introduce its flagship A380 on the evening service, significantly increasing capacity ahead of the peak winter travel season and offering travellers greater choice and seamless connectivity between Southeast Asia, Abu Dhabi and beyond.

(Source: Etihad Airways)