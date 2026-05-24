Starlux gains five-star rating

TAIPEI, 25 May 2026: Taiwan-based carrier Starlux Airlines has won a Skytrax Five-Star Airline rating, marking the second consecutive year the airline has gained the distinction.

Regarded as the global benchmark for airline excellence, Skytrax recognises carriers that deliver exceptional quality across every stage of the passenger journey. For Starlux, which launched operations in 2020, the continued recognition underscores the airline’s rapid emergence as a leading premium carrier built on service excellence, operational consistency, and a long-term vision to redefine luxury travel.

This recognition comes at a pivotal stage in the airline’s continued international expansion as it scales its long-haul network while maintaining the top-tier service standard that has defined its brand since launch.

As part of its long-haul fleet development, the airline recently introduced its first Airbus A350-1000 and will launch service to Prague on 1 August, marking the airline’s first European route.

About Starlux Airlines

Starlux is a boutique international airline serving 31 destinations across Taiwan, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. Passengers travelling between Asia and North America can connect through Taipei to five US routes: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Ontario, CA, and Phoenix.

(Source: Starlux)