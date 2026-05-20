Crop of the top meeting venues

SINGAPORE, 22 May 2026: Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, has unveiled its lists of the Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels for the Asia Pacific.

Singapore tops the list of best destinations for events in the Asia Pacific, with the top hotel listed as the Hilton Singapore Orchard.

The annual lists are also issued regionally for North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America & the Caribbean.

Commenting on Singapore’s success in the latest Cvent listing, Singapore Tourism Board’s Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Carrie Kwik, said: “This accolade is a testament to the depth of our industry’s commitment — grounded in world-class infrastructure and driven by bold innovation that sets new possibilities for what exceptional events can deliver.”

Top meeting destinations in the Asia Pacific

The top five cities remained consistent year over year, with Singapore maintaining its top ranking for the eighth time. Seoul made the most notable move in the top tier, rising one spot to seventh, while Bali dropped one place to eighth. The rest of the top 10 held steady, underscoring the stability and deep-rooted appeal of Asia Pacific’s leading MICE destinations.

Top Meeting Hotels Asia Pacific

Hilton Singapore Orchard rose two spots to claim the top position in Asia Pacific for the first time, building on three consecutive years of top-three recognition since 2023.

Hyatt Regency Sydney held steady second place, while Hilton Sydney made an impressive jump of six places to enter the top tier in third place. ANA InterContinental Tokyo was the region’s biggest mover, ranking fourth. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park rounded out the top five.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 5,500+ employees and 30,000+ customers worldwide as of 31 December 2025. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues.

(Source: Cvent).