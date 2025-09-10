Etihad adds destinations in Asia

ABU DHABI, 11 September 2025: Etihad Airways is set to expand its Asian network with direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai, Thailand, Hanoi, Vietnam and Hong Kong, China this November.

Chiang Mai (CNX): Starting 3 November 2025, the airline will fly direct to the northern Thailand city, famous for its ancient temples, colourful night markets, and rich cultural traditions.

Etihad’s A321LR opens services to more destinations in Asia.

Often called the “Rose of the North,” Chiang Mai invites visitors to wander through its historic Old Town, experience vibrant festivals, and enjoy easy access to mountain adventures and ethical elephant encounters.

Etihad will fly the route three times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using its A321LR aircraft configured with 184 seats. Flight time is five hours and 55 minutes.

Hong Kong (HKG): Starting 3 November 2025: Discover the energetic metropolis of Hong Kong with five flights weekly. As a global financial hub and cultural melting pot, Hong Kong offers an iconic skyline, world-class shopping, diverse cuisine, and unique attractions like the Peak, Victoria Harbour, and vibrant markets. The route’s resumption after several years reinforces Etihad’s commitment to connecting Abu Dhabi with key international cities.

Hanoi (HAN): Starting 3 November 2025: Experience the vibrant capital of Vietnam, known for its rich history, bustling Old Quarter, tranquil lakes, and delectable street food. Hanoi seamlessly blends centuries-old architecture and French colonial influences with a vibrant contemporary culture. Daily flights will provide convenient access to this captivating city, inviting travellers to explore its temples, markets, and nearby natural beauty.

This expansion reflects Etihad’s strategic growth in the region, complementing its already extensive network of Southeast Asian destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Seoul, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and more.

Abu Dhabi – Chiang Mai schedule