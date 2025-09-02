Queensland teams up with Indian tour operators

MUMBAI, 3 September 2025: In a strategic initiative to boost travel to Queensland, Australia, from India’s outbound travel market, Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company, SOTC Travel, have signed a long-term, multi-pronged MOU with Queensland Tourism (Tourism & Events).

This strategic collaboration will focus on growing Queensland’s visibility and inspiring year-round visitation from India. The MOU was signed by senior leadership from Thomas Cook (India) Limited and SOTC Travel with Queensland’s International Director of Tourism and Events, Katie Mills, in the presence of Queensland Premier and Minister for Veterans David Crisafulli.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India.

This multi-pronged long-term MOU will focus on content, education & training programmes and joint marketing, leveraging Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel’s strategic phygital model (range of digital platforms and extensive pan-India retail network) to position Queensland as an ideal destination for leisure, MICE, B-leisure, and sports tourism across India’s metro, mini-metro, and Tier 2 and 3 markets.

Home to UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest, Queensland offers travellers a wide range of unique experiences. The Gold Coast is known for its theme parks, beaches, and adventure activities, while the Whitsundays are renowned for their white-sand island stays and sailing opportunities. Brisbane’s modern, cosmopolitan touch, with its riverfront precincts, diverse dining, rooftop bars, and nightlife, Cairns, and Port Douglas serve as gateways to reef and rainforest exploration.

Queensland appeals to all traveller segments, including multi-generational families, couples, young Indians, millennials, Gen Z, and MICE groups. In addition, sports tourism is fueled by India’s love for cricket and global sporting events, such as the upcoming 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said: “Experiential travel is a key demand driver, highlighted in our India Holiday Report – with 75% respondents seeking experiences over traditional tours. And Queensland offers just this: from spectacular natural vistas, world-class gastronomy, to global sporting events and more.

Our MOU with Queensland is an excellent opportunity to expand our product portfolio and showcase Queensland as a year-round destination. We intend to create innovative, immersive, experience-led itineraries that appeal to our range of segments across multi-generational families, millennials and GenZ, couples, working professionals and our powerful MICE corporates.”

SOTC Travel Limited, President & Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar said:” With our powerful legacy of over 75 years and our extensive pan-India reach, we look forward to inspiring Indians, not just from metros, but also our regional tier 2 and 3 markets. Our strategy will focus on the key pivots of product development, education, and marketing communications.

“We intend to spotlight Queensland’s iconic natural beauty while also showcasing the state’s hidden gems and exciting experiences – ensuring truly memorable and repeat visitations.”

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO, Craig Davidson, added: “This strategic connection with Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel is a powerful step forward in our mission to position Queensland as the destination of choice for Indian travellers. From the Great Barrier Reef to the Scenic Rim, Queensland offers unforgettable experiences across every season. Through collaborative marketing, education and content creation, we’re excited to inspire more Indian visitors to discover ‘Australia’s Holiday Feeling’, which can only be experienced in Queensland.”