Air India Express adds flights to Bengaluru

NEW DELHI, 3 September 2025: Air India Express commenced direct flights from Ahmedabad and Chandigarh on Monday, connecting directly to Bengaluru and enhancing access from these cities to the country’s tech capital.

The airline will operate twice-daily services from Chandigarh and daily services from Ahmedabad, with the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru service increasing to twice-daily from 16 September, offering greater convenience for both business and leisure travellers.

This network expansion includes upcoming services between Dehradun and Bengaluru, which are set to commence on 15 September.

The inaugural flight from Chandigarh, flagged off by Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh, departed from Chandigarh Airport at 1640 and landed in Bengaluru at 1940. The first Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight took off at 1100 and arrived at 1325.

With these new flights, passengers from Ahmedabad can also access convenient one-stop connections via Bengaluru to 26 domestic destinations and three international destinations, while passengers from Chandigarh can connect to 22 domestic destinations and Kathmandu.

Bengaluru is the largest domestic hub of Air India Express, with over 405 weekly flights connecting 34 domestic destinations.

Travellers booking on these routes can also explore ‘Xpress Holidays’, the airline’s holiday platform offering curated travel experiences. The packages include flights, accommodations, transportation, and activities, and are available under the “Products and Services” section on the Air India Express website.