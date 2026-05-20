Visa and Trip.com ink collaboration deal

SINGAPORE, 21 MAY 2026: Visa has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding with Trip.com Group, marking a strategic collaboration to deliver richer travel experiences for Asia-Pacific consumers.

The MoU, signed on Tuesday, will harness Visa’s global payments network and Trip.com Group’s ecosystem, enabling travellers to discover personalised recommendations, access offers for dream destinations and transact seamlessly on their journeys.

From left: Danielle Jin, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific, Visa, and Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Trip.com Group, at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Trip.com Group will also become a global Anchor Partner for Visa Destinations, a global experience-led programme that connects cardholders to curated travel experiences shaped by culture and local insights, allowing travellers to plan journeys around what matters most.

As Anchor Partner, Trip.com Group will integrate Visa Destinations into its ecosystem to create enhanced travel value propositions and provide personalised offers and benefits to a wide spectrum of consumer segments. Visa and Trip.com Group will also collaborate on joint marketing and promotional initiatives in selected markets, enabling more people to discover dream destinations and experiences around the world.

In addition, Visa and Trip.com Group will explore deeper collaborations catered to rapidly growing segments across Asia Pacific, including new ways for Trip.com Group users to access Visa’s affluent offerings, such as its global portfolio of sports, music, and lifestyle partnerships, while giving Visa Infinite cardholders access to exclusive Trip.com Group offers. Visa and Trip.com Group will also work closely to accelerate travel between Mainland China and the rest of the region.

Global travel intentions

According to Visa’s Global Travel Intentions (GTI) 2026 study:

Almost three in four (72%) survey respondents plan to travel within Asia in the coming months, with one in four intending to travel to Japan

Digital payments are second nature to Asia-Pacific travellers, with 73% of respondents bringing credit cards or mobile wallets on their trips.

92% of respondents went online to plan and research travel recommendations for recent trips, with 49% using AI tools to find travel destinations or ideas

Visa Chief Marketing Officer Asia Pacific, Danielle Jin, said: “Our collaboration with Trip.com Group is built for what travellers want today, combining trusted global payments with unmatched travel discovery through our platforms. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Trip.com Group, working closely to deliver more curated, rewarding, and seamless travel experiences that connect people to what they are most passionate about.”

Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer Bo Sun noted: “Through this strategic collaboration with Visa, we are advancing this mission in the Asia Pacific and beyond by integrating trusted payments capabilities, curated travel experiences, and expanded premium offerings across our one-stop travel ecosystem.”

(Source: Visa)