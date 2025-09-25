PG and AF ink loyalty programme partnership

BANGKOK, 26 September 2025: Bangkok Airways and Air France-KLM have confirmed a new partnership, offering the crossover of loyalty programme benefits for award ticket redemptions, effective 1 October 2025.

Under the partnership, members of Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus and Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue programme will be able to redeem accumulated points or miles for award tickets in both economy class and business class across the networks of both airlines.

Photo credit: Bangkok Airways.

FlyerBonus members will be able to redeem award tickets on Air France-KLM flights, enjoying extensive global connectivity via Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol hubs.

Meanwhile, Flying Blue members can redeem miles to secure Bangkok Airways award tickets on flights to Thailand’s most popular destinations, such as Samui Island, Sukhothai, Chiang Mai, Trat, and Phuket, as well as key routes in the ASEAN region served by Bangkok Airways.