Thailand to host Gastech 2026 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 26 September 2025: The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau reaffirms Thailand’s readiness to host the 2026 edition of Gastech from 15 to 18 September 2026 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) venue.

As the successful bidder for Gastech 2026, TCEB, with the Ministry of Energy and DMG Events, a Dubai-headquartered event organiser, attended the official opening of Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy, for the host destination handover ceremony.

TCEB team work delivers Gastech 2026 to Bangkok’s BITEC.

TCEB President Supawan Teerarat commented that the successful bid to host Gastech 2026 showcased the country’s public-private collaboration in driving world-class events to Thailand’s shores.

“This partnership has been a key factor in Thailand earning the trust to take over from Italy as the host of Gastech 2026, underscoring the country’s readiness as a premier international event destination in Asia.”

It represents a significant opportunity for TCEB to propel the national economy by leveraging events to promote trade and investment, foster business opportunities, and advance industrial development toward sustainability, particularly within the strategic energy sector.

“Thailand’s winning bid to host Gastech 2026 highlights the country’s role in the global energy industry and reinforces its position as a leader in Asia’s energy sector and an international exhibition hub in the Southeast Asian region, or ASEAN. The event also offers wide-ranging benefits, supporting economic growth and industrial development.”

Gastech 2026 is expected to attract over 50,000 attendees from 150 countries, featuring more than 1,000 exhibiting companies and over 1,000 energy experts. The event is projected to generate an economic impact of EUR385 million, including EUR198 million in revenue for Thailand and EUR26.9 million in tax receipts. Thailand’s