Korean Air expands SAF use on Japan flights

SINGAPORE, 26 September 2025: Korean Air expands the use of a domestically produced SAF blend to include routes to Kobe and Osaka, Japan.

The airline first trialled locally produced SAF on its Incheon-Haneda route since August 2024, successfully verifying the fuel’s safety and performance.

Photo credit: Korean Air.

SAF, which can reduce life-cycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel, is considered a key component of the aviation industry’s decarbonization strategy.

Korean Air is now using a 1% SAF blend on flights from Incheon to Kobe (KE731) and Gimpo to Osaka (KE2117) since 19 September 2025. The programme will cover approximately 90 flights on the Kobe route and 26 flights on the Osaka route until 31 December 2026.

The airline’s SAF is sourced from domestic suppliers HD Hyundai Oilbank and GS Caltex. Produced from used cooking oil (UCO), the fuel is certified under the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

This initiative reflects Korean Air’s commitment to driving sustainable aviation in Korea and supporting global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.