Cathay inks MoU with Disneyland Resort

HONG KONG, 19 September 2025: Cathay and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which aims to unite two iconic brands and sets the stage for multiple offerings to attract international travellers.

The planned collaboration aims to unlock synergy opportunities, stimulate inbound tourism, and reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a premier global travel destination and regional transit hub.

Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam (fifth from left), Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau (third from left), Cathay Director Customer Travel Erica Peng (second from left), beloved Mickey Mouse, HKDL Managing Director Michael Moriarty (sixth from right), HKDL Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Lesz Banham (fifth from right), along with other leadership members from both parties, attended the MoU signing ceremony to celebrate this milestone.

Cathay and HKDL held an MoU signing ceremony at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, hosted by Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam and HKDL Managing Director Michael Moriarty.

Under the MoU, Cathay and HKDL will explore opportunities for continued collaboration, including a product for travellers transiting through Hong Kong, which is targeted for launch in 2026.

Cathay’s Lam said: “At Cathay, our purpose is to move people forward in life, so we are thrilled to collaborate with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, a brand that shares our passion for delivering memorable experiences that delight and inspire. By combining world-class air travel with Disney experiences, we will create unforgettable journeys that celebrate the very best of Hong Kong. Together, we aim to inspire travellers from around the world to come to our home city and experience all that it has to offer.”

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s Michael Moriarty added: “As we mark Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary, this strategic collaboration with Cathay exemplifies our shared commitment to elevating Hong Kong’s global tourism appeal. Together, we aim to drive inbound visitation and solidify Hong Kong’s position as a world-class tourism and transit hub. We look forward to enchanting more tourists with immersive, experiential experiences that reflect the evolving aspirations of today’s travellers.”