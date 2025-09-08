Malaysia Airlines and Firefly expand routes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Group’s Firefly will launch new services to Krabi (KBV), Siem Reap (SAI) and Cebu (CEB) from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) Terminal 1 from November 2025 onwards, while parent airline Malaysia Airlines resumes flights to Chengdu, China from January 2026.

Firefly will also increase frequencies across its network beginning October 2025 by boosting domestic and regional connectivity with additional flights to Singapore, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Penang, and Johor Bahru.

Photo credit: MAG

MH flies to Chengdu

Malaysia Airlines will commence daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (TFU) beginning 9 January 2026, increasing the airline’s network in Greater China to seven destinations. The airline currently operates flights to Beijing (PKX), Shanghai (PVG), Guangzhou (CAN), Xiamen (XMN), Hong Kong (HKG), and Taipei (TPE).

Malaysia Airlines will also increase frequencies on routes from its home base at Kuala Lumpur International Airport to destinations across ASEAN, India, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand.

New routes