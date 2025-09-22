Munich Airport welcomes Oktoberfest

SINGAPORE, 23 September 2025: Munich Airport has kicked off the Oktoberfest season with traditional costume groups from the Isargau Trachtenverband e. V. and Lufthansa’s famous traditional costume crew set the festive mood for the 190th ‘Wiesn’ (Oktoberfest) that runs from 20 September to 5 October.

This year, the Lufthansa traditional costume crew flew to Shanghai, China, on 20 September. A visit to Seoul, South Korea, is scheduled for 29 September. As in previous years, there will be further traditional costume flights to selected destinations in Europe.

Photo credit: Munich Airport.

The Lufthansa traditional costume flights at Munich Airport began in 2006. The first crew in Bavarian attire took off from Munich to New York on 1 September 2006. Since then, they have visited over 30 destinations worldwide. This brought back an idea that had already delighted guests on board in 1957. During Oktoberfest, the airline serves Bavarian specialities in business class, and similar delicacies are offered in the Lufthansa lounges in Munich Airport’s Terminal 2.

During the 16 days of Oktoberfest, the airport expects more than 16,000 takeoffs and landings with approximately 2.3 million passengers — that’s a passenger increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. Due to the high volume of traffic, passengers should allow more time for their journey, baggage check-in, and security checks at the airport.

Throughout the 16 days of Oktoberfest, Munich Airport welcomes arriving guests in Terminal 2 with gingerbread hearts and roasted almonds. Traditional costume groups perform in the public area and behind the security checkpoints on selected days. In addition, pop-up stores from ‘Trachtendealer’ and ‘Bavarian Caps’ open with special offers for the festive season. Starting on 20 September, Airbräu invites visitors to celebrate on the weekends with live music and the 20th tapping of the festival beer ‘Gaudium’.