Himalayan Travel Mart sets gateway status

KATHMANDU, 9 June 2026: The 6th edition of the Himalayan Travel Mart (HTM 2026) concluded in Kathmandu last week, bringing together over 600 delegates from 27 countries and establishing Nepal’s position as the preferred gateway to the Himalayas.

Held from 1 to 4 June 2026 under the theme “New Frontiers in Tourism,” HTM 2026 attracted more than 100 international participants, including representatives from 75 global buyer companies, over 80 exhibiting organisations, and a strong representation of tourism stakeholders from Nepal and across the region.

Photo credit: PATA Nepal Chapter.

Organised by the PATA Nepal Chapter in collaboration with the Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal Airlines, and private-sector partners, the event provided a platform to explore opportunities, foster international partnerships, and shape the future of Nepal’s tourism.

“HTM continues to serve as a catalyst for tourism growth, regional cooperation, and international market connectivity,” said PATA Nepal Chapter Chair Khem Lakai. The theme ‘New Frontiers in Tourism’ reflects our collective ambition to embrace innovation, diversify tourism offerings, and create meaningful travel experiences for future generations.”

The B2B Mart remained the cornerstone of HTM 2026, facilitating productive business interactions between international buyers and tourism suppliers from Nepal and other destinations.

The sessions, held on 3 and 4 June, brought together 75 international buyers and more than 80 exhibitors, resulting in over 2,400 pre-scheduled business appointments and the creation of significant new tourism partnerships.

(Source: PATA Nepal Chapter)