Xiamen Airlines to host 83rd IATA AGM

RIO DE JANEIRO, 9 June 2026: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that Xiamen Airlines will host the 83rd IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit (WATS) in Xiamen, China, from 30 May to 1 June 2027.

“We are excited to bring the 83rd IATA AGM to China, hosted by Xiamen Airlines.

Photo credit: Xiamen Airlines. Airline Profile.

China is a major player in the aviation industry. China’s airlines are among the top in the world in terms of passenger traffic. And the country is at the forefront of deploying technology and digitalisation to improve efficiency. Hosting the AGM in China will allow the leaders of the global aviation industry to witness first-hand the impressive development of the Chinese market,” said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

“Xiamen Airlines is proud to host the IATA AGM and to welcome our industry colleagues to our home base of Xiamen. China is a vast and culturally diverse country, with many dynamic cities and regions beyond its best-known gateways. Located on China’s southeast coast, Xiamen is an historical port and interface for commerce between China and the rest of the world,” said Xiamen Airlines Char Zhao Dong.

“The opening of Xiang’an International Airport later this year demonstrates how Xiamen is growing its importance as a transportation and business hub. AGM guests can look forward to discovering the rich culture, warm hospitality, coastal beauty, and a relaxed lifestyle that create the distinctive spirit and vitality of Xiamen,” said Xiamen Airlines CEO & President Xie Bing.

The decision to host the 83rd IATA AGM in China was made at the 82nd IATA AGM in Rio de Janeiro, which concluded on 7 June. This is the third time China will host the global gathering of aviation’s top leaders, and the first time it will be held in Xiamen. The AGM was previously held in Shanghai (2002) and Beijing (2012).

(Source: IATA)