HKIA passenger traffic peaks in August

HONG KONG, 23 September 2025: Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) handled 5.68 million passengers and 34,840 flight movements during August 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 15.8% and 10.2%, respectively, with passenger traffic reporting a new daily high since the pandemic.

The surge in traffic was primarily due to a rebound in travel to and from Japan and a continued rise in traffic to and from the Chinese Mainland and other destinations.

HKIA named “Best Global Airport” and “Best Airport – Asia (Over 1m tonnes)” at the 2025 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards.

Over the summer holidays, passenger traffic peaked on 10 August, surpassing 200,000 and hitting a new record since the pandemic. Days with increased passenger flow from flight rescheduling following adverse weather are excluded from the daily high records.

Cargo volume recorded a year-on-year increase of 5.6% to 429,000 tonnes during the month. This was mainly driven by sustained traffic to/ from Europe and the Middle East, which offset declines in traffic to/ from North America under the lingering tariff impacts. A 13.5% increase in transshipments underpinned the growth.

Over the first eight months of 2025, passenger volume saw 15.4% growth year on year to 40.3 million, while flight movements increased by 9.9% to 260,830. Cargo traffic grew 2.6% year on year to 3.3 million tonnes.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume rose by 16.7% year on year to 58.4 million, while flight movements increased by 11.9% to 386,655. Cargo throughput grew 5.0% year on year to 5 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, HKIA was named “Best Global Airport” and “Best Airport – Asia (Over 1m tonnes)” at the 2025 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards organised by Asia Cargo News, a renowned logistics and cargo supply chain publication. HKIA has now won “Best Global Airport” for 10 consecutive years. The AFLAS Awards recognise leading service providers, including air and shipping lines, airports and seaports, and logistics and other associated industry professionals. Winners were nominated and voted on by readers and industry professionals.

Airport Authority Hong Kong Executive Director Commercial Cissy Chan said: “We are honoured to be named ‘Best Global Airport’ once again, as well as Best Airport in Asia. This recognition represents the support and trust of the air cargo industry, which motivates us to uphold our commitment to maintaining high standards while continuously improving our facilities and services to serve all partners and stakeholders better.”