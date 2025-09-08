Vietjet sells 9 by 9 deal on flights to Vietnam

SINGAPORE, 9 September 2025: Celebrate Double Day 9/9 with Vietjet’s special promotion, offering Singapore travellers direct flights to Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Passengers can book thousands of tickets at up to 99% off base fares and enjoy 20kg of complimentary checked baggage on all international direct flights. However, the deal is only valid today.

Photo credit: Vietjet. Deals on Singapore to Vietnam routes.

From 0100 to midnight on 9 September 2025 (GMT+8), travellers can enter the promo code SUPERSALE99 when booking on the airline’s website or mobile app to secure Eco tickets at discounts of up to 99% (excludes taxes and fees).

The promotion applies across Vietjet’s entire network of international and Vietnam domestic flights for travel between 1 October 2025 and 27 May 2026 (Specific travel periods may apply depending on routes. Blackout dates may apply).

Between 10 September and 23 September 2025, passengers booking Eco tickets on international routes will also receive 20kg of free checked baggage. Select the 20kg option at no extra cost during booking for travel throughout the festive season.

For Singapore-based travellers, the special fares are available for travel between 1 October 2025 and 31 October 2025 on all Singapore–Vietnam routes, which include flights from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.

Vietjet will increase flights on the Singapore – Da Nang route to twice daily from 21 November 2025 and the Singapore – Phu Quoc route to daily flights from 23 December 2025.