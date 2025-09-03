ITB Asia Conference adopts Future Forward theme

SINGAPORE, 4 September 2025: ITB Asia 2025 Conference, organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, will deliver three days of curated content across three specialised stages — the Knowledge Theatre, MICE Show Asia Theatre, and Travel Tech Asia Theatre — 15 to 17 October 2025 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

“In times of rapid change, ITB Asia serves as an important platform for the global travel community to exchange ideas, gain fresh perspectives, and develop strategies for the future. “Future Forward” highlights our focus on harnessing technology, advancing sustainability, and reimagining the traveller experience to turn challenges into opportunities,” said Messe Berlin Asia Pacific Executive Director Darren Seah.

Photo credit: ITB Asia 2025.

Opening keynotes from global leaders

The event will open with Michael Shoory, Head of APAC Tourism Analysis at Tourism Economics, who will present an in-depth outlook on travel to and within the APAC region, highlighting changes in traveller source markets, the future of business and MICE travel, and the economic forces shaping demand.

He will be followed by Nick Lim, CEO (Asia) of The Travel Corporation, who will share forward-looking perspectives on how travel experiences in Asia are evolving in response to shifting expectations, cultural dynamics, and innovations in the sector.

Conference highlights — three stages

Knowledge theatre

This stage brings together C-suite executives and senior leaders to address strategic industry issues and share their vision for the future of the travel and tourism sector. Sarah Wang, Regional Director for Asia at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), will discuss key drivers of growth in the Asia Pacific travel economy, focusing on evolving traveller preferences and opportunities for market expansion.

Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific Executive Chair at Collinson International, and Katrina Nicholas, Asia Transport Team Leader and Deputy Managing Editor for Global Business, Bloomberg, will reveal findings from the “2025 Asia Pacific Consumer Happiness Report” and explain how travel can enhance happiness, build brand loyalty, and create lifetime customer value.

Chew Hang Song, Chief Operating Officer at Frasers Hospitality, will explore how the hospitality sector can respond to growing demands for personalised, seamless, and tech-enabled experiences while balancing technological innovation with human service.

Photo credit: ITB Asia.

MICE Show Asia theatre

The MICE Show Asia Theatre will spotlight the latest developments in business events, corporate travel, and meetings innovation.

Vishal Sawant, Chief Experience Officer for India at ATPI, and Sheryn Sethoe, Head of MICE – Asia at ATPI, will discuss how Asia’s business travel sector can integrate innovative technology without losing the human touch.

Eugene Ng, Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director for Asia at Jack Morton Worldwide, will share strategies for crafting immersive, multisensory event experiences that captivate audiences. Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia, and Errol Lim, COO of Jublia, will explore how networking in MICE events is evolving from traditional exchanges to purposeful connections that drive ROI and create meaningful experiences for attendees.

Travel Tech Asia theatre

At the Travel Tech Asia Theatre, industry innovators will discuss the technologies redefining tourism. Masahiro Yamashita, Senior Director for APAC at KAYAK, will explain how generative AI is reshaping travel engagement and personalisation.

Scott Krivokopich, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at 1982 Ventures, will share insights into how venture capital is identifying and investing in the most promising travel tech innovations, from AI trip planning to borderless mobility solutions.

Léa Vernet, Vice President of Partnerships & Connectivity at D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions, will provide practical examples of how strong partnerships and connectivity can transform hospitality ecosystems, delivering greater agility and enhanced guest experiences.

For further information on ITB Asia 2025, visit itb-asia.com