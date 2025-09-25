Trip.com launches Go Thailand

BANGKOK, 26 September 2025: Trip.com, a leading global travel service provider, launches its “Go Thailand” campaign, developed in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), offering travellers from 16 international markets discounts of up to 50% on hotels, flights, and local activities in Thailand.

The campaign runs until 31 October 2025, with special “Big Wednesday” deals refreshed weekly.

The Go Thailand campaign is available exclusively on Trip.com’s platform and mobile app, targeting travellers from key source markets across Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, and Europe.

Markets include Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and other strategic locations where demand for travel to Thailand remains strong.

Campaign highlights

Travellers can access special discounts of up to 50% on essential Thailand travel products, including hotel accommodations across all major Thai destinations, domestic and international flights to and within Thailand, as well as local activities, attractions, and experiences.

Every Wednesday throughout the campaign period, Trip.com releases new exclusive coupons and flash deals, providing multiple opportunities for travellers to secure maximum savings on their Thailand bookings.

The Go Thailand campaign is active across 16 outbound travel markets. Each market has been carefully curated with localised offers and culturally relevant messaging to maximise engagement and conversion.

This targeted approach ensures that whether travellers are seeking Bangkok’s urban excitement, Phuket’s pristine beaches, or Chiang Mai’s cultural treasures, they can access tailored deals that match their preferences and budgets.

Geo-markets — specific discount offers

Travellers can access the Go Thailand campaign offers through the Trip.com platform, including the mobile app, desktop website, and mobile website. To book a deal, visit trip.com.