Taste buds drive holiday home bookings

SYDNEY, 25 September 2025: Booking.com’s ‘Taste of Home Asia Pacific’ research reveals that food is playing a central role in shaping the holiday home experience in 2025.

Travellers across the region are increasingly selecting holiday homes that offer accessibility and freedom to dine, host and/or cook in unique, authentic spaces and destinations.

Hungry for Travel: How Food is Shaping Holiday Home Stays in the Asia Pacific. (Photo credit: Booking.com.)

The study indicated that 82% of Australians surveyed chose destinations based on their culinary preferences. Holiday homes are a preferred accommodation type for this kind of trip, with 97% of Australians saying they adjust their cooking and eating habits while travelling. They frequently visit local markets (85%), cook local dishes (34%), try out new appliances (33%), and experiment with new recipes (34%).

As travellers seek more meaningful and personalised stays, the research identified four ‘taste trends’ shaping the culinary holiday home travel experience.

New head chef in the holiday home

The “chef” role in holiday homes is shifting. Only 13% of Australian travellers reported mum as the holiday cook. Younger generations are now confidently taking the lead, blending family recipes with new ideas; Gen Z (38%) cooks family recipes most often.

Holiday kitchen personas

Four distinct holiday kitchen personalities emerged in the research for travellers booking holiday homes and foodie stays: The comfort-driven traditionalist, the bold experimenter, the laid-back minimalist and the ever-entertaining socialite.

Trolley tourism

Across the Asia Pacific, holiday homes are driving a surge in “trolley tourism,” where visits to local food markets, seasonal foodie festivals, and trendy supermarkets are becoming an integral part of the travel experience. (88% of Australian travellers enjoy visiting local food markets on holiday, a figure that rises to 96% among frequent holiday-home bookers.)

Portable pantry

Travellers are bringing their favourite kitchen items with them when booking homes. This makes holiday kitchens familiar while allowing for destination exploration; 80% of Australians pack food or cooking utensils in their luggage. They include: Tea/coffee (38%); wine (25%); sauces (24%); coffee machines (13%), and BBQ tools (13%).

For more information about Booking.com’s Taste of Home Asia Pacific and to download the report, please visit here.

https://news.booking.com/hungry-for-travel-how-food-is-shaping-holiday-home-stays-in-asia-pacific .