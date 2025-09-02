Indonesia explores India’s outbound travel market

MUMBAI, 3 September 2025: Indonesia made a strong statement on the opening day of ITB India 2025, bringing the spirit of Wonderful Indonesia to Mumbai and beyond.

With a target of welcoming 800,000 Indian travellers this year, the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia is positioning the country as a premier tropical destination for leisure, culture, and wellness during ITB India, which opened for B2B networking and business talks on 2 September.

Wonderful Indonesia plays out at ITB India this week.

Before joining the three-day trade show, Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism hosted business matching sessions in Kolkata (27 August) and Bengaluru (29 August), where 29 Indonesian sellers connected directly with Indian buyers — the initiative aimed to unlock new partnerships and fuel demand for Indonesian tourism products across the subcontinent.

“India is one of the fastest-growing outbound markets, and it is already our fifth-largest source of international arrivals,” said Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism Assistant Deputy for International Tourism Marketing, Southeast, South & Central Asia, Dedi Ahmad Kurnia. “Through ITB India, we want to strengthen Indonesia’s brand positioning and ensure our destinations remain top-of-mind for Indian travellers.”

The Wonderful Indonesia pavilion spotlights the travel content of 20 leading sellers from Jakarta, Bali, and Yogyakarta. In addition, the Beyond Bali Indonesia campaign is spotlighting its 10 priority destinations — including Lake Toba, Borobudur, Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, Raja Ampat, and Labuan Bajo — as well as three emerging regenerative destinations: Bali, Jakarta, and Batam-Bintan.

“Indonesia is naturally aligned with wellness tourism thanks to its ancient healing traditions, diverse cultures, and breathtaking landscapes,” said the Ministry of Tourism Deputy Minister for Marketing Ni Made Ayu Marthini. “Our participation at ITB India is not only about showcasing destinations, but also about inspiring Indian travellers to experience Indonesia in deeper, more meaningful ways.”

As India’s outbound travel market continues to surge, projected to hit 29 million international trips by 2025, Indonesia’s presence at the travel trade show underscores its commitment to becoming a leading destination for Indian tourists.

ITB India 2025 continues until 4 September at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.