Dreams of next-gen caravans take shape

DÜSSELDORF, 3 September 2025: If your impression of a “caravan” is still that of white box-shaped vehicles, with outdated interiors from the last century, along with a bunch of keys and remote controls, that’s normal.

Over the past few decades, the industry has remained largely stagnant, characterised by outdated design language and slow progress in electrification and intelligence. A series of cumbersome operations still deters most people.

Photo credit: Skydream. Will the future of camper rentals look like this?

Skydream is set to revolutionise the industry, having made its global debut at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf on 29 August, where two types of new energy smart caravans, nearly ready for mass production, were unveiled to the public.

The company is collaborating with global users to create an entirely new breed of caravan — an intelligent, mobile and flexible living space that can be placed anywhere.

At the Caravan Salon event, the appearance of two caravans made by Skydream left a deep impression on the participants. Their contrast with other traditional caravans was so dramatic that it felt like comparing today’s smartphone with a keypad phone around the year 2000 — as if they were products of two entirely different eras.

The caravan specialist has created futuristic designs based on the concepts of “interstellar camping” and “land yacht”.

Photo credit: Skydream.

According to Skydream, their latest models are equipped with a high-safety-grade LFP battery, ranging from 45kWh to 85kWh, combined with a 1100W to 2200W solar charging system, enabling up to 14 days of true off-grid camping capability. Additionally, it features reverse EV charging functionality.

To tackle some challenges during driving and parking, Skydream claims to have launched the world’s first caravan smart driving assistance feature for all main scenarios, utilising body stability and dynamic assistant technology to suppress swaying during travel.

At the campsite, even the most troublesome hitching and unhitching the caravan is more user-friendly, as the caravan can automatically complete the aiming and docking process in just a few minutes.

Photo credit: Skydream.

The camping experience has undergone a significant transformation. Traditional caravans are cluttered with remote controls and keys. At the same time, Skydream is equipped with an intelligent control system, allowing users to control lighting, door locks, air conditioning, and other equipment via voice commands and a mobile app.

Skydream plans to launch pre-sales in the first half of 2026.Skydream website: https://skydreamcaravans.com/