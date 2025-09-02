BANGKOK, 3 September 2025: To mark World Mental Health Day on 10 October, New Zealand is inviting Thai travellers to step away from the stresses of everyday life and rediscover balance through extraordinary mindful escapes.

From walking among ancient forests to floating beneath a starlit sky, New Zealand’s natural wonders offer travellers a chance to restore both body and mind.

Maruia River Retreat

For travellers seeking a deeper reset, retreats across the country promise transformative escapes. Nestled within 500 acres of untouched wilderness on New Zealand’s South Island, Maruia River Retreat offers an intimate sanctuary where guests can recharge in complete seclusion. Meanwhile, Aro Ha offers award-winning multi-day programs that combine yoga, meditation, mindful hiking, and plant-based cuisine for a comprehensive mental and physical reset.

For those drawn to the night sky, Lake Tekapo in the South Island offers a chance to find stillness through stargazing. At Tekapo Stargazing, guests float in warm hot pools beneath the world’s largest dark sky reserve. As the Milky Way unfolds above, the experience seamlessly blends science, mindfulness, and relaxation in one of the most pristine nightscapes on Earth.

Tekapo Springs at night and stargazing from Pukaki hot pool

One of the most soothing experiences is forest bathing—a mindful practice of slowing down and immersing oneself in nature. On Waiheke Island, just a short ferry ride from Auckland, Terra and Tide lead guided forest therapy walks that encourage travellers to reconnect with the rhythms of the natural world. In the far north, Māori guides from Footprints Waipoua invite visitors on a twilight journey through Waipoua Forest, where towering kauri trees stand as guardians of the land. Here, storytelling and starlight combine to create a profound sense of calm and connection.

Footprints Waipoua

Wellness in New Zealand also flows from the ground itself. In Rotorua, the Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa celebrates centuries-old Māori healing traditions through a multi-sensory geothermal journey. Meanwhile, Maruia Hot Springs, set against an alpine backdrop, has introduced Thermal Tranquillity Rooms, where private mineral-rich baths open out to panoramic mountain views.

Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa

New Zealand is shining a light on the importance of wellbeing and the healing power of nature. Whether for a mindful escape this October or a rejuvenating getaway any time of the year, New Zealand invites Thai travellers to slow down, soak in nature, and let everyday worries fade. Every moment leaves the body refreshed, the mind clear, and the spirit revived—a complete, 100% recharge.

Known for its natural beauty and reassuring sense of safety, New Zealand is a must-visit destination for Thai holidaymakers. The journey takes around 12 hours, with both direct flights and convenient stopover options available. Upon arrival, travellers are greeted by a country that’s easy to explore, offering a seamless experience that flows from vibrant cities to breathtaking natural landscapes, promising unforgettable memories at every turn.

For more information, visit: New Zealand