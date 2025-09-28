BWH seals double success at TTG Travel Awards

BANGKOK 29 September 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, is celebrating a highly successful evening at the 34th TTG Travel Awards 2025, as BWH Hotels reaffirmed its place in the prestigious Travel Hall of Fame, while Best Western Chatuchak was voted as the Best Mid-Range Hotel – Bangkok.

TTG Asia’s Travel Hall of Fame is reserved for companies that have won their award for 10 consecutive years. First inducted in 2019, this honour reflects how BWH Hotels continues to lead the midscale hotel sector with its iconic brands, creative new concepts and sustained commitment to exceptional guest service.

Best Western Chatuchak, which opened in 2023, exemplifies BWH Hotels’ commitment to elevating the midscale hotel segment in Asia. Ideally located just steps from the iconic Chatuchak Weekend Market, this contemporary property has quickly become a favourite among both leisure travellers and meeting planners.

The TTG Travel Awards are determined by the readers of TTG Asia and its six sister publications, comprising highly respected members of the region’s travel trade. The accolades were presented during a glittering awards ceremony and gala dinner held in central Bangkok on 25 September 2025.

“We are honoured to retain once again our place in TTG Asia’s prestigious Travel Hall of Fame. We are especially thrilled that Best Western Chatuchak has been recognised as Bangkok’s Best Mid-Range Hotel — a fantastic achievement that caps an outstanding start for this impressive property. I would like to sincerely thank all our valued travel trade partners for their continued support and votes,” said BWH Hotels Vice President-APAC Olivier Berrivin.

(Source: Your Stories — BWH Hotels, Worldhotels.)