Central Park: Bangkok’s newest landmark

BANGKOK, 26 September 2025: Central Pattana’s latest world-class mixed-use development, Central Park, has recently opened in the heart of Bangkok and is already drawing global attention as the city’s newest landmark.

The destination is rapidly becoming a focal point for urban life, seamlessly blending nature, culture, dining, and commerce into one integrated precinct.

Central Park blends urban life and nature with Thailand’s largest roof park.

Anchored by the 2.8-acre Roof Park, Central Park redefines urban placemaking in Asia by seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor experiences, setting a new benchmark for experiential retail, culinary excellence, and sustainable urban design. The development elevates Bangkok’s skyline while positioning the Thai capital more firmly among the world’s most liveable metropolises.

At its heart, the Roof Park extends the lush greenery of Lumpini Park into the city skyline as an elevated urban oasis. It offers panoramic 180-degree views, a 750-metre walking trail, an open-air amphitheatre, family- and pet-friendly zones, and curated lifestyle programming — a bold integration of park life and urban life that serves as Bangkok’s new community heart and a showcase of Thailand’s future-forward design.

Central Park has also swiftly emerged as Asia’s newest culinary landmark. Under the concept “Here for All of You”, it brings together legendary international debuts, exclusive new ideas, and global brands. Since opening, it has drawn intense public interest and steady crowds, with the Parkside Market — featuring Bangkok’s most extensive collection of Michelin Guide eateries and 70 street food legends—becoming one of the city’s most sought-after dining destinations and a must-visit for international visitors.

The retail precinct will also feature a dynamic lineup of high-street and bridge-line brands, complemented by a world-class sports destination. Many first-in-Thailand debuts are expected, further establishing Central Park as a global lifestyle hub where retail is reimagined as a platform for social connection, not just commerce.

Part of the USD1.25 billion Dusit Central Park project, the precinct integrates the Central Park shopping centre, Central Park Offices, Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel, Dusit Residences, and Dusit Parkside.

Designed under the philosophy “Design for the Future with Respect for Legacy”, the project harmonises Bangkok’s heritage with forward-looking architecture, anchoring the city’s global identity while shaping its next chapter.

With 25 million visitors expected annually and year-round cultural and lifestyle events, Central Park is poised to become a world-class placemaking landmark — symbolising Bangkok’s transformation into a modern, liveable, and globally celebrated metropolis.

For more information, visit: Central Park Bangkok | Central Pattana (CPN).