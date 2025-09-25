Traveloka launches wellness perks

SINGAPORE, 26 September 2025: More Singaporeans are seeking wellness breaks as a way to rest, recharge and prioritise well-being, according to new data from Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s speciality travel platform.

According to Traveloka’s 2024 ‘Travel Redefined APAC study of 12,000 respondents, 38% of Singaporeans travel to rest and recharge, a trend that continues during 2025.

Photo credit: Traveloka.

Resorts and villas ranked among Singaporeans’ top five most searched accommodation types on the platform.

Regional wellness hotspots, such as Bali, Penang, and Hanoi, have also emerged as top destination picks in 2025.

Take a look at the full report: Redefining Travel in APAC: Insights to Navigate a Dynamic Market.

To encourage more travellers to embark on self-care holidays, Traveloka is launching its 10.10 Travel Sale, running from 1 to 10 October, featuring deals on flights, stays, and experiences.

“Travel is no longer just about sightseeing — it is increasingly a way to nurture well-being, build meaningful connections, and support local communities,” said Traveloka Vice President Commercial Baidi Li.

“Through our 10.10 Travel Sale, we want to make these restorative travel experiences more accessible and affordable, while also contributing to the growth of the tourism ecosystem across the Asia Pacific.”

Traveloka’s key insights on 2025 Wellness Travel Trends

Southeast Asia as a Top Wellness Region: Bali, Penang, and Hanoi are the most searched wellness hubs among Singaporean travellers in 2025.

Resorts & Villas Popularity: Resort stays are highly sought after by Singaporeans, ranking second only to hotels and apartments in accommodation searches.

Beyond Spas: While traditional offerings, such as massages, remain top draws, cultural rituals (onsens), reflexology, and medical aesthetic treatments are gaining traction in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia as go-to hotspots.

Emerging Wellness Spots: Yogyakarta and Da Nang are rising on the radar of Southeast Asian travellers who are seeking immersive cultural, sleep-focused, and nature-based wellness experiences.

About the 10.10 travel sale

From 1 to 10 October 2025, Traveloka users can enjoy limited-time offers:

Exclusive fares and SGD100 off flights through Airline Super Brand Days on Malaysia Airlines (2 & 3 October) and Singapore Airlines (8 and 9 October), with flights to popular wellness destinations such as Bali, Bangkok, Seoul, Da Nang, and more starting from SGD230.

Daily SGD10 Flash Deals on top attractions such as Legoland Malaysia, Singapore Zoo, and Mandai Rainforest at 1200. Score 50% off Flash Deals on flights and hotels, at 1700 and 2200 daily.

For more details of Traveloka’s 10.10 Travel Sale deals, visit: https://www.traveloka.com/en-sg/promotion/double-date.