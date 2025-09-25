KUCHING, 26 September 2025: Step off the beaten path and into the lush, untamed world of Sarawak, Malaysia’s best-kept secret for adventure travel.

Nestled on the island of Borneo, Sarawak offers a unique blend of jungle thrills, cultural immersion, and unforgettable encounters—without the crowds. Known as the “Land of the Hornbills,” it dazzles with vibrant cultures, ancient traditions, and a rainforest teeming with life. From venturing into Gunung Mulu National Park – home to some of the world’s biggest caves and a UNESCO World Heritage treasure, step back 65,000 years in the ancient Niah Caves or trek through the untouched jungles of Bako National Park to catch a glimpse of the elusive proboscis monkey.

Whether scaling limestone pinnacles, kayaking through winding rivers, or immersing yourself in longhouse communities of the indigenous people, Sarawak delivers experiences that connect travellers to both nature and tradition – making it a destination for every adventurer.

Gunung Mulu National Park

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is famed for its dramatic limestone karst formations and vast cave systems. It features the world’s largest cave chamber (Sarawak Chamber), the longest cave passage (Deer Cave), and stunning underground wonders. Above ground, adventurers can explore razor-sharp limestone pinnacles, rainforest trails, and canopy walks, making it a paradise for nature lovers, spelunkers, and explorers alike.

Bako National Park

Sarawak’s treasured gem, its oldest national park, boasts an incredible biodiversity within a small area. Just an hour from Kuching, it’s famous for its dramatic sea cliffs, mangrove swamps, and dense rainforest trails. The park is home to proboscis monkeys, wild boars, and over 150 bird species, as well as unique carnivorous plants—a mix of wildlife, jungle treks, and stunning coastal views.

Niah National Park

Niah National Park is home to the Niah Caves in Sarawak, renowned for their vast chambers, ancient cave paintings, and the discovery of a 65,000-year-old human skull, making them both a breathtaking natural and archaeological wonder.

Semenggoh Wildlife Centre

Sarawak’s famous orangutan rehabilitation sanctuary is located just outside Kuching. Visitors can observe semi-wild orangutans swinging through the trees during feeding sessions, a rare opportunity to see these endangered primates up close in their natural rainforest habitat. The centre also rehabilitates other protected wildlife, making it both an unforgettable experience and a significant conservation effort – an ethical opportunity to observe semi-wild orangutans in their natural environment. For a deeper understanding, trek into the wilds of Batang Ai to spot these great apes in their untouched habitat.

Authentic cultural encounters

Join traditional Iban and Bidayuh communities in longhouses and learn about centuries-old customs, music, and cuisine.

Ecotourism at its best

Offering eco-conscious travellers the chance to support conservation efforts, the community-based tourism project features programmes such as guided jungle treks, homestays, and conservation activities, led by expert volunteers. Among the latest responsible travel packages, the Borneo Green Bike Tour offers travellers a low-impact way to experience Sarawak’s natural beauty, promoting responsible exploration and environmental awareness.

“Sarawak is not just a place to visit — it’s a place to feel alive,” said Sarawak Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor. “It offers the kind of off-the-beaten-path adventure that today’s traveller is craving — authentic, raw, and unforgettable.” For more information, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.