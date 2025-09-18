Singapore sets the stage for MICE Show Asia

SINGAPORE, 19 September 2025: MICE Show Asia 2025 will return to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from 15 to 17 October 2025.

Co-located with ITB Asia and Travel Tech Asia, the three-day show brings together the diverse voices shaping the next chapter of MICE.

Photo credit: Messe Berlin Asia Pacific.

Exhibition Highlights

On the show floor, a diverse line-up of exhibitors will present the latest destinations, venues and services powering the global MICE ecosystem. Attendees can connect with organisations such as Business Events Perth, EventSmart Conferences & Events, Sapporo Convention Bureau, Pocketalk, Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok, or ASIA DMC.

“MICE Show Asia has become a crucial platform in APAC’s fast-evolving business events landscape. With the global MICE sector valued at billions and serving as a key driver of tourism, knowledge exchange and economic growth, MICE Show Asia continues to set the agenda on where the industry is headed next. Attendees can expect to explore the most pressing topics, discover fresh perspectives, and forge partnerships that will shape tomorrow’s meetings and events”, said

Messe Berlin Asia Pacific Executive Director and organiser of ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia, and Travel Tech Asia, Darren Seah.

Conference highlights

The 2025 conference programme will spotlight transformative ideas and strategies, covering topics such as gamification in MICE, the power of AI in event planning, business travel in the hybrid era, technology transformation in corporate travel, luxury MICE expectations, and the rising appeal of river cruises.

Headline sessions

2026 Global Meetings and Events Forecast

Kaori Pereyra-Lago, Head of Strategic Meetings Management, APAC & EMEA at American Express Global Business Travel, will unveil the latest Amex GBT Meetings & Events Forecast – the industry’s leading barometer of trends.

MICE Leaders’ Panel: MICE 2030 – Innovating for a Bold New Era in Event Design and Experiences

A forward-looking discussion that brings together seasoned leaders, including Gareth Martin, CEO of Business Events Perth, Damian Pisanelli, Vice President, Global Accounts at ConferenceDirect, Chris Burke, Group Managing Director, Creative Technology Asia at Creative Technology and Anna Patterson, Founder and Chief Amazement Officer at Sight Agency.

The Rise of Micro-Events and Decentralised Formats

As organisations look for agility and closer connections, smaller-scale, decentralised gatherings are reshaping event strategies. In this session, Qinxin Khoo, Head of Asia Pacific at Live Group, will explore how micro-events, satellite hubs and regional activations can foster intimacy, localisation and real-time engagement, supported by the innovative use of data and content.

Redefining Corporate Travel: Asia’s Next Chapter in a Changing Global Landscape

Corporate travel is at a crossroads, balancing cost, sustainability and traveller experience. This panel will feature Pom Corpuz, VP Corporate Travel Consulting, APAC at Chase Travel Corporate Solutions, Jérôme Grant Caplan, President, Procurigence, and Jo-Ann Chung, CEO of Summit, who will share how regional and global players are adapting to new realities in business travel, from digital transformation to evolving policies.

MICE Show Asia Registration Information

Delegates can join MICE Show Asia 2025 by securing an all-access Trade Visitor pass. Exhibitors looking to showcase their products and services can register via Exhibitor registration. For more information, visit: miceshowasia.com.