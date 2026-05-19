Brand USA expands America the Beautiful platform

SINGAPORE 20 May 2026: Brand USA President and CEO Fred Dixon this week announced a major expansion of the organisation’s America the Beautiful brand platform.

Two new supporting initiatives expand the organisation’s messaging: Get Facts Get Going, an always-on effort designed to provide real-time information on visa and entry policies, fees, and more to combat misperceptions; and American Originals, a new content and storytelling series spotlighting the people, places, and experiences that are distinctly American.

Photo credit: Brand USA. GetFactsGetGoing.

The new initiatives being announced this week at the US Travel Association’s IPW in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, targeting leisure tourism, and at IMEX in Frankfurt, Germany, targeting international business events, reflect the organisation’s focus on growing international travel demand and boosting travel exports that impact the US economy and communities. The announcement comes as the US is readying to host significant major events beginning next month, including the FIFA World Cup, America’s 250th anniversary, and the Route 66 Centennial.

“In line with our mission to impact the US economy through travel exports, we have an opportunity to build traveller confidence further and inspire visitation,” said Brand USA’s President and CEO, Fred Dixon. “With our expanded platform, we are introducing American Originals, which spotlights the people and places who originated the styles, sounds, and tastes the world loves, while Get Facts Get Going serves as a single source of information to address misperceptions head-on. We want international visitors to know that we are open for business and warmly welcome them.”

Since its global launch last October, America the Beautiful has served as Brand USA’s flagship campaign and platform, inspiring international audiences. Monthly surveys show more than seven in ten respondents say the campaign positively influences their interest in visiting the US.

Brand USA is now building on that foundation with two new initiatives, each serving a distinct and equally important role. America the Beautiful inspires. American Originals fuels consideration, and Get Facts Get Going aids conversion by dispelling perceived logistical barriers.

Operating under a single data-driven and strategic framework, Brand USA has also created new integration opportunities with its destination partners, such as South Dakota and Alabama, and with corporate brands such as Hilton, with more to come. New integrations are designed to expand reach, improve target efficiency, and increase visibility for the platform and partners.

Get Facts Get Going

The expansion tackles misperceptions about visa requirements, entry procedures, fees, visa integrity, national park pricing, and screening policies. It has created confusion among some international travellers — until now, no single easy-to-use resource has brought this information together in one place.

Get Facts Get Going is built to be always on, and continually updated as an integrated marketing, communications, and trade effort reaching international audiences through paid media in key global markets; real-time content delivered through global distribution systems; direct travel trade engagement through Brand USA’s agent training USA Discovery Program; and testimonials through the organisation’s Visiting Journalists Programme.

As an extension of these efforts, Brand USA has an ongoing partnership with US Customs and Border Protection to facilitate and expand global entry sign-ups in international markets. CBP representatives will be on-site at IPW this week at Brand USA’s booth to help answer questions and provide updates on trusted traveller programmes.

(Source: Brand USA)