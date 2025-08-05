Vietjet domestic flights leap ahead

BANGKOK, 6 August 2025: Vietjet Thailand reinforces its position as the leading domestic carrier at Suvarnabhumi Airport by operating the highest number of domestic flights at its Bangkok hub.

From Suvarnabhumi, Vietjet Thailand’s extensive network connects to major tourism and business hubs, including Chiang Mai and Phuket, each operated with up to eight flights daily to meet consistently high demand.

Vietjet plane at Suwannabhumi airport.

Alongside these key destinations, the airline also offers two to four daily flights to Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Udon Thani, Krabi, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. In total, the carrier operates over 460 domestic flights per week departing from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

With this extensive schedule, Vietjet Thailand continues to make domestic travel more accessible, time-efficient, and hassle-free, whether passengers fly for business, leisure, or to visit loved ones. Travelling from Suvarnabhumi Airport, passengers benefit from a more spacious terminal, easier access via the Airport Rail Link, and smoother connections to international flights, offering greater comfort and convenience for every journey.

Vietjet Thailand remains committed to further expanding its network and maintaining its reputation for reliable, on-time performance and friendly service. As the airline grows, passengers can continue to expect more choices, better value, and seamless travel experiences throughout Thailand.