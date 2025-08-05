PATA names Face of the Future awardee

BANGKOK, 6 August 2025: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has named Yeji Cho, Assistant Manager, International Cooperation Team, Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), as the Grand Winner of the 2025 PATA Face of the Future Award.

In addition, three outstanding young professionals have been recognised for their achievements:

Photo credit: Grand winner Yeji Cho of Korea Tourism Organisation.

Poornaka Delpachitra, Country General Manager/Director – Sri Lanka, Intrepid Travel, was recognised as the PATA Face of the Future in Sustainability Initiatives.

Bella Vongvisitsin, Assistant Professor for the Hospitality & Tourism Management Programme at Hong Kong Metropolitan University, was recognised as the PATA Face of the Future in Strategic Management.

Nikhil Jeet, Director, DDP Group, India, was recognised as the PATA Face of the Future in Leadership.

Since 2002, more than 20 exceptional young professionals across the Asia Pacific region have received the PATA Face of the Future title.

“I sincerely congratulate Yeji Cho on this well-deserved recognition. It reflects her dedication, skills, and achievements, qualities that will undoubtedly inspire other young professionals in our industry,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “Her contribution exemplifies the potential of the next generation of tourism leaders in the Asia Pacific, and the innovative, determined, and resilient spirit they bring to shaping a new era for our sector.”

“My commendations also extend to the other three recognised youths, all the nominees, and every young person working hard for our industry. Your efforts do not go unnoticed. You are the key to our future and the ones who will define it,” he added.

Grand winner Yeji Cho commented: “Receiving this award is a meaningful milestone in my journey through tourism. At the Korea Tourism Organisation, I have worked to promote the value of humanity through tourism, supporting disadvantaged tourists and building networks of international cooperation. It is incredibly encouraging that PATA recognises the importance of these efforts and gives a voice to young professionals in the tourism industry. I hope this award might inspire other young people to believe in their ability to create a global impact. By sharing our stories and experiences, I believe we can shape a more inclusive and meaningful future through tourism.”

An awardee of KTO’s Employee of the Year, Cho has played a key role in strengthening relationships between KTO and leading organisations, including UN Tourism, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, ASEAN+3, and PATA.

Her contributions to PATA have been particularly impactful. She has been instrumental in expanding the PATA–KTO Internship Programme, supporting the development of the programme’s alum network, and helping young tourism professionals advance their careers. She also played a pivotal role in securing Gyeongsangbuk-do Province as the host destination for the PATA Annual Summit 2026, and has supported KTO’s active participation in the PATA Gold Awards.

From 2021 to 2023, Cho led KTO’s Accessible Tourism Project, spearheading the development of infrastructure and educational programmes to enhance travel experiences for tourists with disabilities. Her efforts aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and earned KTO the PATA Gold Award 2022 in the Tourism for All category.

As the 2025 PATA Face of the Future, Cho has been invited to join the PATA Board, representing the youth community of the Association. She has also received full sponsorship to attend PATA Travel Mart 2025 (PTM 2025). She will be featured as a panellist at the PATA Knowledge Forum 2025, speaking on the topic: “Voices of the Future: Next-Gen Perspectives on Tourism’s Evolving Workforce.”