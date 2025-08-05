Singapore Tourism Board and Grab join forces

SINGAPORE, 6 August 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, have announced a partnership to enhance visitor experiences and strengthen Singapore’s position as a top travel destination.

Through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), both organisations aim to attract more international visitors and drive tourism spend, while delivering seamless and authentic travel experiences across the city.

By combining STB’s expertise in destination marketing and partnerships with Grab’s technology and insights into dining and commuting trends, the collaboration seeks to empower travellers of all profiles to explore Singapore’s diverse precincts with greater ease and relevance, ensuring they get the most value from their trips.

The mutual sharing of data insights plays a key role in helping both organisations better understand evolving traveller behaviours and uncover more meaningful experiences for visitors. This aligns with STB’s Tourism 2040 roadmap by cultivating visitor demand, enhancing Singapore’s attractiveness as a destination and driving quality tourism growth.

“Visitors today seek good value and unforgettable experiences when they travel, and Singapore is a compact, yet exciting destination that delivers on both. Together with Grab, we hope to inspire more travellers to consider Singapore, and when they are here, to make every ride an adventure. Grab’s extensive reach and capabilities, coupled with STB’s destination know-how, will help us understand our customers better, while making it easier for them to discover more and get the most out of every moment in Singapore,” said STB Executive Director for Southeast Asia Terrence Voon.

Enhancing value for travellers

As part of the collaboration, STB will act as the gateway connecting Grab with tourism partners across Singapore to enable closer collaboration. Deeper insights gained from these partners, combined with Grab’s demand generation tools and marketing capabilities, will help drive greater footfall and tourism spending throughout the island, benefiting a wide array of local businesses and experiences.

One key initiative is the enhancement of the Grab Travel Pass, a convenient bundle offering discounts on Grab transport and services in-country. Available to all international travellers visiting Singapore, the Travel Pass simplifies travel planning and improves on-ground mobility, delivering greater value to travellers while driving growth for tourism partners.

Leveraging Singapore’s strength as a hub for global and regional events, the partnership will also see Grab collaborating with STB and event organisers to elevate the overall event experience through its mobility, food and financial services, which both leisure and business travellers widely use.

Supporting local businesses

Food has long been one of Singapore’s strongest tourism draws — not just because of its global acclaim, but also the accessibility and authenticity of its everyday dining experiences. From Michelin-starred restaurants to local hawker stalls, Singapore offers travellers a diverse and dynamic culinary landscape that reflects its cultural richness.

In recent years, the appetite for these experiences has only grown. In 2024, Food and Beverage (F&B) contributed 14% to Singapore’s tourism receipts, marking a 6.3% increase compared to the same period in 2023 and a significant 73% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels. This growth outpaced other spend categories, highlighting the importance of culinary experiences in Singapore’s tourism landscape.

“One of Singapore’s greatest charms lies in the richness of its everyday experiences — from its distinctive neighbourhoods to the hawker centres and small eateries that define its culinary identity. Through our partnership with STB, we hope to help travellers uncover these authentic moments, showcasing Singapore’s heritage and encouraging deeper exploration of its diverse precincts. In doing so, we not only enrich the visitor experience but also support local businesses by connecting them with a broader international audience,” said Grab Singapore Managing Director Alejandro Osorio.

To make it easier for visitors to discover and enjoy the city’s culinary offerings, features like Grab’s Dine-Out Discovery — which leverages mapping technology and food reviews to surface highly rated eateries nearby — can guide travellers to explore beyond the usual dining spots, uncovering options in both central districts and neighbourhood enclaves.

In doing so, the partnership plays a key role in supporting local businesses by making them more discoverable to international visitors. Whether it’s a heritage hawker stall, a family-run eatery, or a hidden gem in the heartlands, Grab’s platform helps surface these options through curated recommendations and geo-location tools. This visibility drives footfall not only to neighbourhood F&B outlets, but also to nearby retail shops — connecting travellers with everyday dining and retail experiences across Singapore’s precincts and channelling tourism dollars beyond the city centre.

Sustaining tourism momentum

This partnership builds on Singapore’s strong tourism momentum in 2025, with 8.33 million international visitor arrivals recorded in the first six months of this year, and SGD8.07 billion in tourism spend in the first quarter of 2025. As competition for global travellers intensifies, collaborations like this are essential for sustainable growth by offering richer experiences and extending the economic benefits of tourism deeper into local communities.

