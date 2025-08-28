Scoot signals new KrisFlyer chart

SINGAPORE, 29 August 2025: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has introduced a new KrisFlyer award chart, allowing members to redeem Scoot flights with miles at attractive rates.

Since joining the KrisFlyer Rewards programme in 2015, Scoot has been working to expand its offerings to KrisFlyer members, including the launch of a newly updated award chart that allows members to redeem their miles for flights to popular destinations such as Bangkok, Hangzhou, Ipoh, Jeju, Taipei, and Vienna.

The award chart offers one-way flight redemptions at attractive rates, starting from as low as 1,500 KrisFlyer miles for Scoot economy class base fares.

KrisFlyer members can now redeem Scoot Saver or Scoot Advantage seats in economy class, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

KrisFlyer miles can be used to redeem Scoot Economy Class base fares only. Similar to taxes, additional addons can be paid separately via other payment methods, providing members with more flexibility and choices to tailor their travel journeys.

Members may also earn KrisFlyer miles at a rate of 1 mile per SGD1 on Scoot-operated flights for their purchased add-ons; terms and conditions apply.

While members can already pay for their flight bookings either fully or partially with KrisFlyer miles, this latest initiative reinforces Scoot’s commitment to enhancing member benefits by enabling flight redemptions at fixed rates according to the award chart. At the same time, PPS Club, KrisFlyer Elite Gold, and KrisFlyer Elite Silver members will continue to enjoy their benefits when flying with Scoot.

These include an additional 5kg baggage upgrade with the purchase of a minimum of 20kg baggage online, complimentary standard seat selection and priority boarding. PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members can additionally enjoy a one-time flight change fee waiver.

Chiang Mai in northern Thailand will be one of the popular destinations for redeeming KrisFlyer miles for a holiday during the winter timetable 2025-2026. The airline is scheduling an increase in flights from Singapore from daily to 11 flights weekly, starting on 27 October. Flights will then increase to 14 per week, effective 3 December. Flights will use an Airbus A321neo on the route.