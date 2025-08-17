TransNusa upgrades China flights

JAKARTA, 18 August 2025: Indonesia’s newest airline, TransNusa, converts two charter flight routes between Manado and Shanghai as well as Manado and Shenzhen to scheduled commercial routes, starting 8 September and 2 October, respectively.

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis, said while the Manado-Shenzhen scheduled commercial flight is direct, the Manado-Shanghai service makes a stopover of 35 minutes at Clark International Airport.

TransNusa Group CEO Datuk Bernard Francis.

“With the launch of these new commercial routes, we hope to provide tourists from Manado and China additional options to travel,” Datuk Francis said, adding that TransNusa will also provide its passengers with options to visit other major tourist destinations from Manado, such as Bali.

Details of the new routes

From 2 October, TransNusa will operate three flights weekly from Manado’s Sam Ratulangi International Airport to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Manado-Shenzhen flight ticket prices start as low as IDR3.499.000, CNY1.525 and USD226.

8B175 will depart Manado at 2110 and arrive at the Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport at 0100.

8B176 will depart Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport at 0200 and arrive in Manado at 0550.

The airline will schedule three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday on the Manado-Shanghai route.

Manado to Shanghai ticket prices start as low as IDR3.988.000, CNY1.688 and USD257 available for purchase at the airline’s website, online travel booking sites and travel agency platforms worldwide.

8B101 will depart from Manado at 1400 and arrive at the Clark International Airport at 1640.

8B101 will depart Clark International Airport at 1715 and arrive at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 2055.

8B102 will depart Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 2305 and arrive at Clark International Airport at 0230.

8B102 will depart Clark International Airport at 0300 and arrive at Manado’s Sam Ratulangi International Airport at 0530.

For both scheduled commercial services, TransNusa will deploy its C909 jet airliner with 95 seats. The Comac C909, known initially as the ARJ21 Xiangfeng, is a 78 to 95-seat regional jet manufactured by the Chinese state-owned aerospace company Comac.

About TransNusa

TransNusa opened its doors for business in October 2022 and, in April 2023, launched its first international flight from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Since April 2023, it has introduced a new domestic route connecting Bali and the diving haven of Manado.