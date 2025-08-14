No easy path: Inside Vietjet’s push to go global

SINGAPORE, 15 August 2025: In an aviation industry often defined by market share, low fares, and fleet expansion, Vietjet is charting a different path, one where purpose and profit climb in tandem.

In a mid-year address under the theme “A Whole New World, A Whole New Way,” delivered to more than 9,000 employees of Vietjet from over 60 countries, Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao outlined an ambitious trajectory chartering a course that will expand its international network. New long-haul services are planned to Kazakhstan, the Middle East, Oceania, and Europe and a strengthened presence across Asia-Pacific.

Photo credit: Vietjet. Vietjet Chairperson Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao.

Vietjet’s rapid rise is no accident. It stems from a deliberate, values-driven growth model that positions the airline not just as a transport provider, but also as a catalyst for economic growth, cultural exchange, and social mobility.

The operational achievements are significant — over 99,000 flights and nearly 18 million passengers in the first half of 2025. But Thao’s focus remains squarely on purpose over metrics. Vietjet’s founding mantra, “Save more, fly more”, has expanded into a broader mission to make air travel more accessible and contribute to community development.

“We have expanded our international flight network, increased our fleet, launched long-haul routes, and step by step realised our strategy of becoming a multinational airline,” says the airline’s founder chairperson.

Singapore: A Regional Gateway for Growth

Singapore has become a key hub in Vietjet’s network. On 30 May 2025, the airline launched its fourth route to Singapore, linking the Lion City with Phu Quoc — operating four round-trip flights weekly. This addition brings Vietjet’s total weekly flights between Singapore and Vietnam to 78, positioning the airline to serve over 500,000 passengers annually between the two countries.

This marks a significant leap from when Vietjet first touched down in Singapore in 2014 with the Ho Chi Minh City route. Since then, the airline has operated over 16,000 flights and carried more than 2.6 million passengers between Singapore and Vietnam.

The expansion aligns with Singapore’s record-breaking air travel recovery. Changi Airport handled 17.2 million passenger movements in the first quarter of 2025, 4.3% higher than the same period in 2024 and 4.8% above pre-pandemic levels. Budget flights now account for a third of the airport’s traffic, underscoring the growing role of low-cost carriers like Vietjet in shaping regional connectivity.

The next chapter is about building an integrated ecosystem that connects aviation with tourism and finance, what she calls “a smart, interconnected future.” This diversification aims to deepen customer engagement, create new revenue streams, and strengthen Vietjet’s competitive position in a crowded market.

No easy path: The cost of ambition

“We did not choose an easy path,” she told employees. “We chose a meaningful one that delivers value to our communities, our country, and every single passenger.”

As the airline looks ahead to the second half of 2025, its ambitions remain high, but deeply rooted in community and compassion, Thao outlines goals not just around new markets or revenue but around reinforcing the culture that has defined Vietjet’s rise.

“With Vietjet, anyone can enjoy flying. But flying together is our true happiness,” she concluded.