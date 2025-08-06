BANGKOK, 7 August 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, continues to strengthen its presence in the Philippines with the relaunch of the renovated Best Western Plus Hotel Subic, an elevated hotel that overlooks the sea and sunset on the west coast of Luzon Island.

Part of the BWH Hotels portfolio since its opening in 2018, Best Western Plus Hotel Subic has reopened following an extensive revitalisation that will re-establish it as one of the leading destinations in Subic – a dynamic freeport zone and popular tourist resort just 2.5 hours’ drive from Manila.

The redesigned Best Western Plus Hotel Subic now features bright and stylish interiors, international amenities and exceptional event spaces. Travellers can relax in contemporary king or twin rooms, stay connected with fast and free Wi-Fi, chill out at the sea-facing rooftop pool and deck, and work out at the well-equipped fitness centre. Two inviting restaurants offer fresh local and international cuisine throughout the day, and the hotel’s dedicated events hall sets the stage for business and social gatherings, including weddings.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to Best Western Plus Hotel Subic following the property’s major refurbishment. With its prime location in the heart of this emerging destination, including a spectacular pool deck and sea views, this is set to become the hotel-of-choice for local and overseas visitors to Subic Bay, including our global network of Best Western Rewards® members,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

Best Western Plus Hotel Subic joins the existing portfolio of BWH Hotels in the Philippines, which comprises six hotels and resorts spread across a wide range of vibrant cities and resort destinations, including guest-favoured Best Western Plus properties in Clark, Panglao, and Puerto Princesa.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, please visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.