KUALA LUMPUR, 13 August 2025: Sarawak has once again made waves in Malaysia’s business events scene by returning to EventXpo 2025 with bigger goals and a more substantial presence, reaffirming its role as Malaysia’s capital of legacy-driven business events.

Building on the success of last year’s theme, Tribe Legacy Sarawak, Sarawak took the lead at this year’s expo with impactful initiatives under the Sarawak Pavilion, showcasing how business events can benefit not just the economy but also society and the environment.

Photo credit BESarawak. With its biggest delegation of 13 co-exhibitors, Sarawak proudly demonstrated a united belief in the legacy vision.

“Being Malaysia’s legacy capital of business events means driving impactful programmes and ensuring stakeholders have the tools, support, and opportunities needed to contribute to national progress,” said BESarawak CEO Amelia Roziman.

Sarawak’s participation at EventXpo served as a platform to spotlight initiatives that align with the country’s priorities, especially in social, economic, and environmental development.

This October, Sarawak will host LEGACY360, Malaysia’s first and only business event legacy forum. As one of three transformative initiatives, LEGACY360 will focus on five key legacy objectives: Advocate, Educate, Advance, Recognise, and Support.

Each of these objectives is matched with a dedicated initiative: the LEAP Summit to advocate for legacy thinking, LEGACY360 to educate industry stakeholders, and AI.LEGACY Intelligent Impact Management System to advance innovation in legacy creation, Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards (BILA) and the International Journal of Business Events and Legacies (IJBEL) to recognise impactful contributions, and a suite of incentives to support event planners fully committed to long-term impact.

“Advocacy at the policymaking level is crucial in legacy-building, which is why we’re hosting the LEAP Summit during LEGACY360,” Roziman added. “It will bring together government leaders and industry players from around the globe to explore how business events can be used to support social growth, economic progress, and environmental responsibility.”

Sarawak’s commitment to inclusive development was also reflected during EventXpo, when BESarawak signed a Memorandum of Collaboration with Borneo Business Connect to launch Kind Borneo — a community-focused expo taking place alongside LEGACY360 on 2–3 October in Kuching.

Kind Borneo is designed to bring together corporations, non-profits, and philanthropies to share ideas and collaborate on projects that promote kindness and positive social impact.

In another significant milestone, Sarawak introduced the I AM LEGACY movement to Peninsular Malaysia for the first time. The movement celebrates individual and united efforts in creating positive change through business events. This was demonstrated by Sarawak’s delegation of 13 co-exhibitors, representing a wide range of expertise from event planning and tourism to hospitality and venues:

Event Management

Absolute Cool Event (Event Management)

Place Borneo (Professional Conference Organiser)

Techno Expo (Exhibition Management)

Destination Management

Cat City Holidays

Greatown Travel

Hotels & Venues

Hilton Kuching

Pullman Kuching & Miri Waterfront

Imperial Hotel Miri

RH Hotel Sibu

Sheraton Kuching Hotel

Miri & Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa

The Waterfront Hotel Kuching

Borneo Convention Centre Kuching

“EventXpo was a success for Sarawak. The legacy vision received firm support from stakeholders, which shows that legacy-building is no longer a concept but a shared direction for the future. Collaboration is the key to value creation,” Roziman concluded.

EventXpo 2025 is organised by the Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) and will feature over 90 companies, two state pavilions, and international exhibitors from Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, India, and Singapore, under the theme’ Business Events Build Nations’.

Visit www.businesseventssarawak.com for more information.

About Business Events Sarawak

BESarawak was established in 2006 by the Sarawak Government as a non-profit destination marketing organisation to promote Sarawak for national and international business events. Support and services include, but are not limited to, bidding services, developing business events of interest, delegate marketing, financial support and developing incentive itineraries. BESarawak is a member of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Union of International Associations (UIA), and Union des Foires Internationales (UFI) – The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. Visit www.businesseventssarawak.com for more information.

About Business Events’ Legacy Impact

Legacy Impact refers to the long-term, positive benefits that business events bring to sectors, communities, trade and investment, the environment, and governance. Sarawak is the first in Malaysia and one of the few in the world to focus on legacy Impact as a sustainable method of measuring the value of business events. The sector is listed as one of six in the Sarawak Government’s Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy to achieve economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability by 2030.