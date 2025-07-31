Agoda rolls out deals for Singapore’s 60th birthday

SINGAPORE, 1 August 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda is launching its SG60 Celebration Campaign to encourage tourism in Singapore as the nation celebrates its 60th year of independence on 9 August.

With rising interest from both regional and long-haul travellers, the SG60 Celebration Campaign presents an opportunity for hoteliers to tap into the destination’s growing popularity during this shared national milestone. Under the campaign, Agoda will be offering discounts of up to 20%, from 1 to 15 August 2025, for consumers on inbound and outbound travel bookings.

Photo credit: National Day Parade 2025. Over 39 artists and 3,000 performers will be featured in this year’s National Day Parade 2025 Show.

Singapore’s diamond jubilee is a year-long nationwide effort to celebrate the nation’s 60th year of independence. Some of the participating partners in the SG60 campaign include hospitality groups like Resorts World Sentosa and Furama Hotels International, as well as airline providers including national flight carrier Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, reflecting Agoda’s ongoing collaboration with leading industry players for major campaigns.

“As Agoda marks its 20 years in Singapore, the SG60 Celebration Campaign is a special celebration for us too,” said Agoda Senior Vice President of Supply Andrew Smith. “Through our close collaboration with Singapore’s tourism authority in past years, we are using innovative, data-driven campaigns to showcase the city’s unique appeal to global travellers during the nation’s 60th year of independence.”

Agoda’s search data from April to June shows key Asian travel markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and South Korea, are among the top geo-markets searching for Singapore, with Thailand showing the highest growth in searches with a 10% increase year-on-year. This growing interest is further supported by increased searches from long-haul markets such as Austria, Spain, and Denmark, each recording year-on-year growth and highlighting Singapore’s expanding global profile.

Singapore continues to stand out as an international hub and a leader in Asia, thanks to its melting pot of different cultures, a secure and stable environment, world-class food and shopping, drawing increasing interest from travellers.

Singaporeans are also exploring the world, with travel searches on Agoda’s platform spanning over 100 countries in 2025. China saw a 40% year-on-year increase in searches, while Malaysia, Japan and Indonesia remain the top regional destinations for Singaporean travellers.

(Source: Agoda)