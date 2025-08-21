LANGKAWI, 22 August 2025: Greater Bay Airlines, which operates out of Hong Kong, has completed two charter flights to Langkawi Island on 18 and 22 August using a Boeing 737-800 with 189 seats.

The first flight HB8211 on Monday, 18 August, delivered 165 tourists from Hong Kong to Malaysia’s premier island destinations. A second flight was scheduled to land at Langkawi’s international airport on Friday, 22 August.

Photo credit: LADA. Welcome delegation for the GBA’s August charters.

LADA Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Haji Iskandar bin Datuk Haji Mohd Kaus, along with representatives from the airport, Tourism Malaysia and tourism-related agencies on the island, welcomed the charter flights from Hong Kong. The charter series was managed by the travel agency You Wings Holidays to tap Hong Kong’s summer holiday season, which peaks in August.

“Together, we enhance Langkawi’s tourism sector by providing exceptional tourism services and promoting Langkawi as a premier tourism destination, in line with Visit Kedah 2025 and the nation-wide Visit Malaysia 2026 campaigns,” LADA’s CEO commented during the welcome ceremony.

For more information on holidays in Langkawi, visit Naturally Langkawi.